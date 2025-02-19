Motorized Quadricycle Market to Reach $1,156.6 Million by 2031, Growing at 9.9% CAGR | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Motorized Quadricycle Market by Type (Light Quadricycle, Heavy Quadricycle), by Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric), by End Use (Household, Commercial, Others (resorts, museums, and leisure)), by Price Range (Low, Mid, High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.The global motorized quadricycle market size was valued at $460.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,156.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14868 Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. They are exempt from stringent regulations and safety tests that are applicable for passenger cars; also, they are road-legal and may not require a full license to be driven.With a speed range of 45 - 100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg, motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation. Quadricycles are largely used in European countries. As compared to traditional four wheeled automobiles, motorized quadricycles emit low amount of carbon emission owing to their compact size and lightweight nature.In addition, the rise in demand for cost-effective personal transportation is likely to be the main factor driving the worldwide motorized quadricycle market during the forecasted period. For instance, in August 2022, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL), announced that Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant Qute quadricycle sells in select cities in the domestic market, will be coming up with a version complying with the BS-VI emission norms in the medium term. Moreover, technological advances have allowed IC engine motorized quadricycle manufacturers to equip more sophisticated components, which drive the motorized quadricycle market size during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Uber partnered with Bajaj Auto to launch Bajaj Qute in its new UberXS category, a new service for affordable and smart urban commuting. Qute comes with two fuel options - CNG and petrol. All units available as UberXS rides will be powered by the CNG fuel option, which provides a 43 km/kg mileage.Currently, the development and production of lightweight battery-powered motorized quadricycles has been made possible by several technology advancement and industrial revolutions in the worldwide motorized quadricycle market. These new generation vehicles can substantially increase the savings on fuel costs while providing performance equivalent to the traditional vehicles that use internal combustion engines. For instance, in January 2022, Yamaha Golf-Car Company launched its lithium-ion-powered quadricycle with independent rear suspension (IRS). The Drive2 PowerTech Li with IRS model offers customers the same comfort, reliability, and performance with a lithium battery solution. In addition, the market for motorized quadricycles could experience significant expansion as a result of innovations such as electric & autonomous quadricycles. As an illustration, Gordon Murray Design recently unveiled Motiv, an electric quadricycle in the form of a pod with a single door. It is only 1310mm wide and 2537mm long.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motorized-quadricycle-market/purchase-options Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, growing traffic congestion problems, and favorable government regulations are the market's growth drivers. Lightweight quadricycles are being developed by manufacturers to increase performance while lowering fuel consumption. As per the European Regulation Act, the weight of these vehicles should not exceed 750 kg. Hence, the majority of the manufacturers are installing lightweight components that have fewer linkages and, in turn, would lead to increased performance and reduced fuel emissions, which in turn propels the global motorized quadricycle market. Furthermore, quadricycles typically weigh less than 550 kg and provide continuous maximum power of less than 15kW.In addition, the rising popularity of compact and lightweight electric quadricycle among young drivers is expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period. Hence, these started gaining immense popularity across the European countries as an affordable and electric vehicle for personal mobility needs, and additional benefits in terms of fuel efficiency and maintenance costs were 'add-ons' to their increasing popularity. These factors are subsequently responsible for excellent fuel efficiency, which is expected to further drive their adoption amongst the urban population.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Alke,Bajaj Auto Ltd.,Goupil,Italcar Industrial S.r.l.,LIGIER GROUP,Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited,Piaggio & C. SpA,Renault Group,Squad Mobility BV,Yamaha Golf-Car Company𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14868 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By type, the heavy quadricycle segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.By propulsion type, the electric segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.By end use, the commercial segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.By price range, the high segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Electric Scooter and Motorcycle MarketTire Pressure Monitoring System MarketEnergy Logistics MarketOn-demand Logistics MarketSmart Seat Belt Technology Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 