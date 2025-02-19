Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market is registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027

gene-therapy-cell-culture-media-market-A09065d

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment. The culture media market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as increase in investments and funding for R&D and innovation in life sciences, especially biopharmaceutical products. In addition, the development of the biosimilar industry boosts the growth of the culture media market. However, scientific and ethical constrains with respect to use of animal-derived products in culture media and dearth of skilled professionals restrict the market growth.According to the report, the global gene therapy cell culture media industry generated $122.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9430 Prime determinants of growthRise in R&D investments, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, advancements related to gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals, high costs related to gene therapies, and ethical & scientific concerns regarding culture media hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential of the emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Increase in funding for R&D activities pertaining to gene therapy and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy drive the global market growth. In addition, increase in government support, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and rise in prevalence of cancer fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with the treatment and unwanted immune responses are expected to hamper this growth.The chemically defined media segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on media type, the chemically defined media segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research. However, the serum containing media segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its crucial role in drug development and rise in prevalence of cancer globally.The adenoviruses segment to maintain its lead position by 2027Based on viral vectors type, the adenoviruses segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributed to more than one-fifth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to increase in government support and ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment. Moreover, the lentiviruses segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases along with rise in number of clinical studies.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9430 North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast periodBased on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in production capacity for viral gene and virally modified cell therapy products along with presence of majority of key players. Fujifilm Holdings CorporationHiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.Lonza Group Ltd.Sartorius AGThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Merck KGaADanaher CorporationTakara Holdings Inc.Novartis International AGBio-Techne Corporation 