Assessing the Evolving Landscape of the U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market from 2023 to 2032

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report published by Allied Market Research on the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market states that the industry was valued at $159.24 million in 2022. It further estimates that the industry will reach $370.89 million by 2032, registering a remarkable CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.The study highlights several components of the landscape, including its dynamics, factors influencing its growth, latest innovations, competitive scenario, and regional analysis. In addition, strategic analytical tools such as the Porter’s Five Forces framework and SWOT analysis provide beneficiaries with information about factors influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions, along with determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for businesses.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06112 Competitive ScenarioThe report highlights product launch as the key strategy of the dominating players in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics industry. The introduction of new, effective products has helped businesses improve their product portfolio and garner a strong foothold in this competitive landscape. The top players profiled in the AMR study are:i-Health, Inc.HyperbioticsChurch and Dwight Co., Inc.BioGaiaMetagenicsLoveBug NutritionZarbees, Inc.Gerber Products CompanyMama's SelectNOW FoodsMarket DynamicsIncrease in parental awareness in the U.S. regarding the importance of probiotics in improving the gut health and immune system of children has notably driven the industry growth. However, the high risk of probiotic-associated infections, particularly among infants in the neonatal intensive care unit, presents challenges for the U.S. infant and kids probiotics industry. For instance, in 2023, the U.S. FDA issued a warning letter to healthcare providers, cautioning them about the risks of invasive, fatal diseases caused in preterm infants by bacteria or fungi present in probiotics.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-infant-and-kids-probiotics-market/purchase-options On the contrary, researchers have conducted several scientific research, which prove that probiotic administration in neonates improves their intestinal microbiome and neurodevelopmental at the later stages of development. This is expected to present remunerative opportunities for the market in the future.Developments in the IndustryIn March 2023, BioGaia, a Swedish probiotics company, introduced Aldermis in the U.S. Aldermis is a multipurpose, cosmetic probiotic that soothes the dry or sensitive skin of infants and children. The water-free formulation of the ointment containing bacteria strain L. reuteri DSM 17938 nourishes the skin and can be used all over the body. L. reuteri DSM 17938 is one of the scientifically well-documented probiotic strains in the world, known for its efficacy and safety.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06112 What Makes Allied Market Research Different?Analysts at AMR adopt a comprehensive approach while studying different aspects of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. They collect all the crucial qualitative and quantitative information through detailed primary and secondary research, providing clients with information about the emerging trends, forecasts, and revenue generation in the industry. The experts here offer an elaborate, customized report, assisting stakeholders in understanding the dynamics of the landscape and identifying their core strengths.AMR offers its clients an extensive database of the industry in the form of a report that encompasses details of product innovations, latest trends, product applications, and potential opportunities in the sector. In addition, the analysts offer a detailed explanation of the dominating companies and the strategic initiatives adopted by them to understand the evolving consumer preferences. This further helps the new entrants to make more informed business decisions.In conclusion, the AMR study on the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market is a one-stop solution for all investors, existing players, new entrants, and other stakeholders to know the complexities of the landscape. The report helps businesses identify opportunities and plan for success in this changing industry.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.