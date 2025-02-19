Zengaz Combines Sustainability, Quality, and Global Reach to Redefine the Lighter Industry

Zengaz Jet Lighters & Torches

Zengaz Partners with Tree Nation to Combat Climate Change: For Every Online Lighter Sold, a Tree is Planted

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move toward environmental responsibility, Zengaz has partnered with Tree Nation, a global reforestation initiative, to plant a tree for every lighter sold through its online store. This collaboration underscores Zengaz’s commitment to combating climate change and promoting sustainable practices, one lighter at a time.Through this partnership, Zengaz aims to contribute to global reforestation efforts by planting trees for every lighter purchased online. Since launching the initiative, Zengaz has already planted more than 500 trees, 0.3 hectares reforested (in Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda) and 24.77 tons of CO2 captured. helping to restore ecosystems, support biodiversity, and offset carbon emissions. Each tree planted represents a step toward a greener future, aligning with Zengaz’s mission to make everyday essentials more sustainable.At the core of Zengaz’s sustainability efforts is its commitment to reducing waste. Unlike disposable lighters that contribute to landfill pollution, all Zengaz lighters are designed to be refillable, significantly extending their lifespan and minimizing environmental impact. This innovative approach not only reduces waste but also offers customers a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative.Zengaz believes in delivering exceptional value to its customers, which is why every product comes with a one-year warranty —a testament to the brand’s confidence in its high-quality jet lighters and torches. Backed by a dedicated customer service team, Zengaz ensures that every customer experience is seamless, reliable, and satisfying.With a presence in over 70 countries, Zengaz has established itself as a global leader in the lighter industry. From Europe to Asia, Africa to the Americas, Zengaz’s stylish and functional designs have resonated with consumers worldwide. The company continues to expand its reach, exploring new markets and opportunities to bring its innovative products to even more customers.While the tree-planting initiative currently applies exclusively to online purchases, Zengaz is actively exploring ways to extend this program to offline sales in the near future. This phased approach allows the company to refine its processes and maximize the positive environmental impact of the partnership.At Zengaz, we believe that businesses have a responsibility to give back to the planet, said Chris Maatouk, Managing Partner at Zengaz. Our partnership with Tree Nation is just one way we’re working to create a more sustainable future. We’re thrilled to involve our customers in this journey and look forward to expanding this initiative in the coming years. Beyond sustainability, we remain committed to providing high-quality, durable products backed by exceptional customer service—a promise that has fueled our success in over 70 countries.To join Zengaz in making a difference, visit our online store at www.zengaz.shop and purchase a lighter knowing that your choice contributes to reforestation efforts worldwide. Together, we can create a greener future—one tree at a time.Founded in 2012, Zengaz is a global leader in innovative jet lighter solutions, combining style, functionality, and sustainability. With a focus on high quality materials, customizable designs, and cutting-edge safety features, Zengaz is redefining the lighter industry for modern consumers. Zengaz products are available in over 70 countries worldwide, with plans to expand further. Every Zengaz product is backed by a one-year warranty and exceptional customer service, ensuring quality and satisfaction for all users.

