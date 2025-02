Animal Model Market is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global animal model market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8311 The growth of the global animal model market is attributed to factors such as the rise in the usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, and the increase in adoption of CRISPR technology. On the other hand, the availability of alternative testing methods to restrain market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging markets is anticipated to present significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.The animal model refers to the animal on which pathological and biological experiments are performed & tested. Animal models are utilized as animals mimic the physiological & organic structures of humans. In addition, some of the animal species share nearly similar genetic structures to humans. Thus, animal models are utilized by scientists and researchers to study & find a cure for diseases, test the final medicinal drug before it is used on humans, and develop new products. Moreover, animal models find applications in drug discovery & development and basic research, as new drugs are examined in animals for safety & efficacy before they are examined in humans.The 2023 Recession:The 2023 recession has negatively impacted the animal model market.The economic slowdown resulted in a financial burden on pharma and biotechnology companies, which has impacted investment in research and development for new drugs and medical devices.However, the global animal model market is expected to recover from the negative impact of the recession as demand for new treatment options for chronic diseases rises.Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)The mice segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on animal type, the mice segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to the fact that mice are highly suitable for genetic mutation to conduct drug trials. However, the rat segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high similarity between humans and rats, which facilitates a variety of drug trials.The drug discovery and development segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the drug discovery and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global animal model market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to a rise in the adoption of animal models for drug discovery and development owing to its physiological similarities with humans.The pharma and biotech companies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-Based on end user, the pharma and biotech companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the high use of animal models by pharma and biotech companies in various research and development activities.For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8311 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to the surge in research and development activities by pharma and biotech companies and the strong presence of key players to provide animal models to meet the demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the well-developed vaccine industry in this region and the high level of research and development for the development of new vaccines.Leading Market Players: -Hera BiolabsCrown Bioscience Inc.Janvier Labs, LLCInotiv, Inc.Charles River LaboratoriesThe Jackson Laboratory.Genoway S.A.Trans Genic Inc.Ozgene Pty Ltd.Taconic BiosciencesAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.