Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market to Surpass USD 175.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The rapid adoption of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technologies across various industries is fueling market expansion.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 -- The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market size was USD 60.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 175.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.68% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The Market Growth Fueled by Technological Advancements and Real-Time Data Processing

The Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is expanding rapidly, driven by technological advancements and the need for real-time data processing. The Solutions that rely on barcode scanning, RFID, and biometrics improve processes, minimize mistakes, and improve inventory control. RFID is utilized by retail giants like Amazon and Walmart to keep appropriate stock levels and streamline supply chains, and the manufacturing and healthcare fields adopt AIDC for productivity and security. The logistics and supply chain industry benefits from enhanced fleet management and shipment tracking.Segment AnalysisBy Component, Hardware Dominates the Market, While the Services Segment is Poised for the Fastest GrowthThe Hardware segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a 61.8% revenue share. The demand for RFID tags, barcode scanners, biometric systems, and smart cards drive the growth of this segment. These AI solutions led to the development of new AIDC hardware, including the Hanwha Vision Barcode Reader (BCR) camera that provides a method for increasing logistics efficiency by combining video capture and barcode recognition in a single device.The Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Service providers offer installation, configuration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, ensuring seamless AIDC implementation. Technical support and troubleshooting further enhance the adoption of AIDC solutions across industries.By End-Use, BFSI Dominates the Market, While the Retail Sector Emerges as the Fastest-Growing SegmentThe BFSI sector led the market in 2023 due to the increasing adoption of smart cards and biometric authentication systems for secure transactions and fraud prevention. Government regulations mandating security enhancements in financial institutions further drive this segment's growth.The Retail sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. AIDC techniques (like barcode scanning and RFID tags) are becoming more and more common in supply chain management, billing, and stock-replenishment systems. Increase Urbanization and Growing Demand for Consumer Goods AIDC solutions, including barcode and RFID technology, enable retailers to track inventory movement, improve supply chain efficiency, and provide seamless customer experiences.

By Region, North America Dominates the Market in 2023, Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth by 2032

In 2023, North America, with 37.3% market share, led the list of geographical region among all, due to large adoption and investment rate in retail, healthcare and manufacturing industries. Advancements in technology and increasing demand for boosted security and efficiency in the region further accelerates the market growth. Extensive use of barcode readers, biometric systems, and RFID technology across industries further consolidates North America's market leader position.Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024-2032. The growing purchasing power and rising living standards in the region have prompted multinational retail and logistics companies to expand their presence. The increasing regional investment in AIDC solutions and the presence of industry leaders such as Toshiba, Panasonic, and GoDEX International contribute to market expansion. 