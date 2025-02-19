Solenoid Valve Market on Track to Surpass USD 7.05 Billion by 2032 with Expanding Industrial Applications

Solenoid Valve Market

Solenoid Valve Market expands with IoT integration, automation, and sustainability-driven innovations shaping the future of fluid control across industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Solenoid Valve Market size was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 7.05 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.94% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Driven by the increasing demand for automation in industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, and HVAC, the solenoid valve market is witnessing remarkable growth. The efficiency, reliability, and ability to regulate fluid flow in various applications are key factors propelling the market forward.Get a Sample Report of Solenoid Valve Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3734 Key Players:• CKD Corporation: (Pneumatic Components, Control Systems)• Emerson Electric Corporation: (Automation Solutions, Valves & Regulators)• Kendrion: (Electromagnetic Systems, Actuators)• GF Piping Systems: (Pipes, Valves, Fittings)• IMI Precision Engineering: (Pneumatic Valves, Motion Control)• Danfoss Industries Ltd: (Hydraulic Motors, Variable Frequency Drives)• Curtiss-Wright Corporation: (Aerospace Components, Actuation Systems)• Parker Hannifin Corporation: (Motion Control Systems, Hydraulic Systems)• ASCO Valves Inc.: (Solenoid Valves, Fluid Automation)• Rotex Automation: (Pneumatic Solenoid Valves, Control Systems)• SMC Corporation: (Pneumatic Systems, Actuators)• Bosch Rexroth: (Hydraulic and Electric Drives, Motion Control)• Festo AG: (Automation Technology, Pneumatic Systems)• Schneider Electric: (Industrial Automation, Electrical Distribution)• Rockwell Automation: (Control Systems, Software Solutions)• Siemens: (Automation Systems, Process Instrumentation)• Honeywell International Inc.: (Control Systems, Sensing Technology)• ABB Group: (Robotics, Industrial Automation)• Yokogawa Electric Corporation: (Process Control, Measurement Solutions)• Mitsubishi Electric: (Automation Equipment, Power Systems)Stainless Steel, 2-Way Function, and Oil & Gas Lead the Solenoid Valve Market in 2023By Material: Stainless steel dominated the Solenoid Valve Market, accounting for a revenue share of 35.32% in 2023. Due to their durability, high strength, resistance to corrosion, high-temperature, and high-pressure resistance properties, stainless steels are dominating. The characteristics help stainless steel solenoid valves be well-suited for industries like oil and gas, chemical processing, and water treatment, where tough environments exist. Also, the durability of stainless steel and low maintenance requirements are a driving factor to the increasing demand for it in the market.By Function: The 2-way solenoid valve function led the market with a revenue share of 42.93% in 2023Its simple design and fast flow control enable many industries to use it successfully for diverse applications particularly finite industrial applications like water treatment, HVAC, and automation. The 2-way solenoid valve is widely used because of its low-cost nature, simple installation, and maintenance. The major factors driving its market dominance are the flexibility and dependable performance of this valve.By End-Use: The oil & gas sector accounted for the largest revenue share of 24% in 2023. Solenoid valves are essential in controlling the flow of gases and liquids in high-pressure applications like pipelines, drilling rigs, and refineries. Due to their ability to accurately manage fluid flow even under extreme conditions, they are units used for managing processes as important as gas distribution, oil extraction, and oil refining. The surging demand for energy and automated systems worldwide also encourages the adoption of solenoid valves in the oil & gas industry.Europe Dominates, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Solenoid Valve MarketThe European region held a significant market share of approximately 42.06% in 2023 and is expected to experience substantial growth over the next few years. The rise is mainly propelled by Europe’s developed industrial infrastructure and strict environmental legislation along with high technology innovation. Key countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy have an impact on the overall demand for solenoid valves. As industries focus on sustainability and energy-efficient solutions, demand for advanced solenoid valves characterized by their accuracy and reliability is likely to remain on the rise over the coming years. The emphasis on lowering carbon footprints and improving operational efficiency has aided Europe in becoming one of the leaders in the solenoid valve industry.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment due to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and significant investments in infrastructure development in countries like China and India. The growing manufacturing industry as well as surging automation requirements in automotive, oil & gas, pharma, and other industries are contributing towards the increase in demand for solenoid valves in this region.Buy Full Research Report on Solenoid Valve Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3734 Recent Developments• In August 2023: SMC Corporation launched its new stainless steel 2-port solenoid valves. These valves are designed to be used in drinking water applications, offering enhanced durability and precision. The product is built to withstand harsh environments, providing long-term reliability and minimal maintenance.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.