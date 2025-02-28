Phifer Mosquito Screens Expands its Footprint in India - Launches State Franchise Operations in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Phifer Mosquito Screens Expands Footprints in India - Launches State Franchise Operations in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Phifer, a global mosquito screen leader, opens its new Jaipur franchise, expanding North India presence with innovative, quality solutions and customer focus.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phifer , the world leader in mosquito screens and home protection solutions, continues its journey of growth in India with the launch of its new state franchise in Jaipur. Located in Shri Gopal Nagar, Sirsi Road, the franchise is set to oversee Phifer India’s operations across the northern region, further strengthening the company’s presence and commitment to quality solutions.Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. M.P. Prabhakaran , Managing Director of Phifer India, expressed his enthusiasm:"We're thrilled to mark this milestone in Phifer's journey. With quality, trust, and customer satisfaction at our core, we're confident that our new Jaipur franchise will drive our North India expansion."The franchise launch also saw Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Director of Sihag Safe Homes Pvt. Ltd., sharing his vision for the partnership:"We see immense potential for Phifer in North India. Their excellence and customer focus have earned our trust, and we're excited for a successful partnership."The Jaipur franchise is poised to cater to the growing demand for premium mosquito screens in the region, offering Phifer’s wide range of solutions that prioritize safety, comfort, and aesthetics. With its customer-first approach and focus on innovation, Phifer aims to provide residents of Rajasthan and beyond with world-class products that redefine home protection.About PhiferPhifer is a global leader and the largest manufacturer of insect screening and sun-shade fabrics, offering innovative and custom-made solutions for windows, doors, and balconies. With over 70 years of experience globally and 16 years of presence in the Indian market, Phifer has a strong legacy of quality and trust and is committed to enhancing homes and other spaces with products that combine functionality, aesthetics, and durability.For inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.