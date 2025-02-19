Aerospace Materials Market Value Understanding Pricing and Valuation Trends

Aerospace Materials Market Overview

The global aerospace materials market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.

The global aerospace materials market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, rising air passenger traffic in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, and a surge in demand for new aircraft. However, the market faces challenges due to the limited availability of options to design complex structures. Despite this, growing demand for commercial aircraft in emerging economies presents lucrative opportunities.

Market Size and Growth Projections:
According to a report, the aerospace materials market was valued at $3.95 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.51 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market drivers, trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and growth estimations.

Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Composites: The dominant segment, contributing over three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018. Expected to maintain its lead, with a projected CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.
- Metals
- Plastics

By Type of Aircraft
- Commercial: Held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over half of the total market. Expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period.
- Military
- Rotorcraft
- Space: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

By Region
- Europe: Accounted for the highest revenue share in 2018, contributing to over one-third of the global market. Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2026.
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA

Key Market Players:
Major players in the aerospace materials market include:
- DuPont
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd
- Toray Industries Inc.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Solvay
- SABIC
- Hexcel Corporation
- SGL Carbon
- Röchling

About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

