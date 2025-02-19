Global Expansion: Business Setup Worldwide Celebrates 8+ Years of Excellence in Business Establishment

Business Setup Worldwide (BSW) has been delivering excellence in setting up businesses for over eight years now.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The post-COVID era is seeing a boom in the global offshore business market. People across the globe are more connected than ever before. The concepts of “work from home”, “four-day work weeks”, “virtual offices”, and other corporate phenomena are gaining momentum, and entrepreneurs are increasingly opting for more flexible options for their businesses.One such option is to set up an offshore company . Now, starting a company in an offshore jurisdiction can be a hassle, especially if an entrepreneur is trying to do so remotely. Under such conditions, most industry experts recommend using business setup advisors such as Business Setup Worldwide.The company has recently completed eight years in the business establishment industry. It boasts a team of experienced professionals adept at company incorporation. In the past eight years, BSW has provided customized solutions to over 7,000 clients and helped them expand their businesses into international markets.The company has a strong presence in the UAE as well, where it primarily helps clients set up businesses in mainland and freezone areas. With physical offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they are gearing up to become one of the key players in the Emirati market. However, the buck does not stop just there for BSW. The company has also expanded globally and has opened offices in popular offshore locations such as Seychelles, Belize, BVI, Delaware, and so on.In the coming years, the business plans to expand itself into more diverse markets while it continues to deliver on its promise of excellence. This promise is not just limited to a customer’s business incorporation experience. They also provide a range of related services such as Nominee directors and shareholders, bank account opening, IP protection, Digital marketing and web design, and more. Here is what their customers have to say about them:Niyati Patel says, “It has been a great service. They really appreciate customers and their needs and wants. My consultant is just a gem of a consultant. She was the only one who helped me set up my company with her dedicated research and detailed explanation. She was always available for her valuable support. I highly recommend them :)”Meanwhile, Levi states, “I was looking to start a business in Florida, but I wasn't sure where to begin. I found Business Setup Worldwide online, and their assistance was really helpful. They walked me through the whole process of forming an offshore company, from choosing the right structure to handling all the paperwork. They even helped me open a bank account and get a business address. The whole experience was stress-free, and I'm really happy with how everything turned out. I definitely recommend Business Setup Worldwide to anyone looking to set up a business in Florida.”So, now all a business owner has to do is book a free consultation with them via their website or contact them through their website or the details mentioned below.

