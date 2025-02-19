ROLLING STONE PRESENTS: AMPLIFIED THE IMMERSIVE ROCK EXPERIENCE AT ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS

Opens March 12; Tickets On Sale Now

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience, an unprecedented 360-degree immersive experience opening March 12, 2025, at Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15. This first of its kind spectacle is a mind-blowing celebration the music, history, imagery and culture of rock ‘n’ roll, encompassing over 1,000 photographs, 200 videos, 1,300 Rolling Stone covers, and featuring over 300 iconic artists whose music changed the world.Drawing from rare live performance and behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen moments, exclusive portrait sessions, album art, and posters, Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified will deliver one of the most comprehensive collections of rock ‘n’ roll imagery ever assembled. Narrated by actor/musician Kevin Bacon, this visual, historical, and sonic tour spans genres and generations, offering powerful insights into rock’s influential past and living present. Above all else, Amplified is a celebration full of music and exultation – a chance to step inside what Jimi Hendrix once called The Electric Church.“We are proud to partner with Illuminarium and a top-tier creative team to present Amplified, a powerful story of rock ‘n’ roll – one that echoes our own legacy and the deep cultural impact this music has made,” said Gus Wenner, Chief Executive Officer of Rolling Stone. “Amplified is a uniquely immersive experience and transports you through the history of rock ‘n’ roll – past and present – through sight, sound, and motion.”Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified was created by Brand New World Studios exclusively for Illuminarium, a sensory space of 360-degree sight, sound, and unprecedented scale, powered by the world’s most advanced 4K laser projection, 3D audio and interactive technologies.“We can think of no better partner than Rolling Stone, the authoritative voice that has chronicled the history of rock, to embark on our newest, most unique experience,” said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium. “Our guests will be awestruck by the sound and images from floor to ceiling. This is much more than a show – it’s a time machine for music fans of all ages.”The Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified experience begins the moment guests arrive, including interactive lobby elements, a real rock show merchandise experience and a full-service bar to enjoy before the journey begins. Guests will then be guided through eight transformative chapters devoted to rock’s greatest artists, the message of their music, and the way it shaped not just sound, but the world around it – from the hair, the cars, the clothes to the fans and so much more.“Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified is the ultimate immersive rock experience, a journey through rock ‘n’ roll and its impact on popular culture,” says Executive Producer Brad Siegel, Founder of Brand New World Studios. “It’s full of breathtaking images and music, but we knew it needed to be more than a wild ride; it needed to be a story that explored the impact of the soundtrack of our lives because stories bring people together, help us interpret our experiences and find meaning.”The power of rock ‘n’ roll has always been captured in electrifying imagery. Over 500 photographers and film directors like Mark Seliger, Danny Clinch, Lynn Goldsmith, Anton Corbijn, Bob Gruen, Jim Marshall, Neil Preston, Janette Beckman, and Pooneh Ghana took risks and pushed boundaries, just like the musicians they immortalized.“Music imagery is about experiences,” says Jodi Peckman, Executive Producer and former Creative Director of Rolling Stone. “It’s about the unbridled joy of concerts and our connection to our favorite artists. Every picture tells a story and Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified has hundreds of stories to tell.”The experience unites executive producer Brad Siegel, whose transformative leadership at TNT, TCM and Cartoon Network shaped contemporary media, with three-decade Rolling Stone veteran Jodi Peckman, bringing her iconic visual perspective as Photography and Film Curator working alongside Director of Photography Meghan Benson and former Rolling Stone Executive Editor Joe Levy whose writing and music supervision delivered a transformative story and music experience. The experience's revolutionary design and visual narrative comes from Pentagram principals Abbott Miller and Emily Oberman, with motion design by Good Company and Oscar-winning Sound Designer Peter Lehman and Supervising Producer Kevin Wagner creating the sonic landscape.Rolling Stone and Illuminarium’s multi-year licensing partnership will bring immersive, music driven experiences to audiences across multiple markets in the U.S. and internationally.**Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience, plays daily at Illuminarium Las Vegas starting from 11 a.m. Last show time on Friday and Saturday is at 11 p.m. and Sunday – Thursday at 9 p.m. Tickets, starting at $40 for general admission, are on sale now and can be purchased at illuminarium.com/lasvegas.###About Illuminarium ExperiencesIlluminarium Experiences is a global experiential company offering breakthrough immersive 360-degree cinematic entertainment, presented in its one-of-a-kind custom designed venues. Illuminarium surrounds visitors in a sensory space of sight, sound and scale unlike any other, providing boundlessexperiences and a personal connection to the world around them. With a fully customizable canvas, Illuminarium is the ideal location for special events, group outings, and viewing parties. Created by Alan Greenberg, RadicalMedia and Rockwell Group, Illuminarium Experiences brings together best-in-class partners in content creation, theatrical design, interactive technologies and venue operations. Illuminarium has locations in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto and Macau, and is launching a worldwide touring operation. For more information and to purchase tickets, guests may visit illuminarium.com.About Brand New World StudiosBrand New World Studios (BNWS) is the world’s first purpose driven content studio. BNWS tells meaningful stories that positively impact people’s lives. Since 2018 BNWS has produced award winning purpose-driven film, television and short form digital content for worldwide audiences, businesses and non-profit organizations. Its most recent release is the feature documentary WHY IS MONA LISA SMILING: The Reimagination of the Corporation and COMEBACK: A March Madness Story that premiered on TNT&TBS for 2024 The Final Four. BNWS business film division has produced purpose documentaries for Salesforce, Fortune, BMW, Master Card, Bolthouse Farms, Diligent, P&G, Swarovski, Truist and Coca-Cola to name a few. The company’s software division has developed PURPOSEBOOK, the first and only proprietary platform, technology and algorithm-driven methodology that utilizes AI to allow individuals to discover and activate their own unique purpose and make a film about it.The company was founded by Bradley Siegel and Joey Reiman and born of the belief that the power of a well-told story can inspire people’s lives and drive change for a better world. Mr. Siegel’s original productions have garnered over 125 Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody, NAACP Image and Sports Emmy Awards.About Rolling Stone:Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides “all the news that fits.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.