Cosmetics Market Size to Hit USD 758.05 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 9.8% (2024-2032)

Key players in the global cosmetics market include L’Oréal S.A., Unilever, Procter & Gamble Co., Shiseido, Coty, Natura & Co., Kao Corporation, and Others.

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cosmetics market size was valued at USD 374.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 393.75 billion in 2024 to USD 758.05 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the cosmetics market with a market share of 39.53% in 2023.The global cosmetics market share is expected to grow substantially in the coming years as an increasing percentage of the global population is becoming conscious of their physical appearance. These beauty and personal care products can enhance a person’s overall appearance and offer a variety of haircare, skincare, and lip care products. Additionally, the growing demand for anti-aging products among the elderly population will contribute to high product sales.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Cosmetics Industry Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cosmetics market, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmetics-market-102614 ➡️ Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 393.75 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 758.05 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 9.8% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 125♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Category (Hair Care, Skin Care, Makeup, and Others), By Gender (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, and Others).♦ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Rising Awareness Regarding Health, Hygiene, and Grooming to Fuel Product Demand | Adoption of Sustainable Cosmetics to Drive Market Growth➡️ Competitive LandscapeCompanies to Develop Organic Products to Expand their Market PresenceThe leading players are focusing on making organic and natural products to expand their customer base and increase their market presence. Many companies are formulating various growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, to extend their business operations.➡️ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• L’Oréal S.A. (France)• Unilever plc. (U.K.)• Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)• Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)• Coty Inc. (U.S.)• Natura & Co. (Brazil)• Kao Corporation (Japan)• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)➡️ Segmentation AnalysisGrowing Awareness about Skincare Routines will Improve Sales of Skincare ProductsBased on category, the market is divided into skincare, hair care, makeup, and others. The skincare segment is predicted to hold a sizable share of the market during the forecast period as a growing percentage of people across the world use skincare products on a daily basis as compared to hair care products.Working Women to Increase Usage of Cosmetics to Improve AppearanceBased on gender, the market is divided into men and women. The women segment is anticipated to hold the larger market share as the percentage of working women is growing across the world and they need these products to help them look presentable at their workplace.Buyers to Increase Preference for Hypermarkets/Supermarkets to Gain Access to Different BrandsIn terms of distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online channels, and others. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast timeframe as can access these stores to gain access to several brands and their products.Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:➡️ Key Factors Driving the Global Cosmetics Market:Rising Awareness of Importance of Health, Hygiene, and Grooming to Boost Market GrowthThe self-care and grooming trend has increased tremendously in recent years as people are becoming more aware of the significance of maintaining good health and hygiene. The importance of grooming has skyrocketed among men and women, consequently boosting the sales of these products. Since more people are following an erratic lifestyle, concerns regarding overall health and wellbeing are rising, further enhancing the demand for cosmetic products.However, more people are becoming aware of the side-effects of using cosmetics for a long time and have access to surgical options, which can hamper the market progress.➡️ Regional Insights:Cosmetics Sales to Increase Across Asia Pacific Due to Region’s Growing Geriatric PopulationAsia Pacific is predicted to dominate the cosmetics market share as the region is witnessing a strong growth in the percentage of the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and China. This factor has increased the demand for anti-aging, dark-spot treatment, and anti-wrinkle products in these countries, thereby fueling the regional market growth.Europe held a considerable market share as there are a large number of on-street salons that use cosmetic products on a large scale.➡️ Key Industry Development in the Cosmetics IndustryApril 2023: L’Oréal S.A. acquired Aēsop, a Natura & Co.-owned luxury products brand, to expand its portfolio of luxury products in Australia.February 2023: Shiseido Company Limited announced the launch of two new moisturizers from SIDEKICK, its skincare brand that focuses on common skin concerns that young men face.December 2022: Beiersdorf AG acquired a majority stake in S-Biomedic NV, a Belgium-based life-science company. 