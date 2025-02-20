Safer Sips Launches in New Zealand: The First Evidential Drink Spiking Test Strip Now Available

Safer Sips Logo Safer Sips CYD Product Range Launches in NZ Safer Sips Pouch - easy to carry anywhere. Always be protected.

Following the Mama Hooch Incident, Safer Sips Brings Innovative Drink Spiking Detection to New Zealand

Everyone deserves to feel safe and enjoy their time out without fear of not knowing what is in their drink. CYD® empowers people to take control of their safety while offering peace of mind.” — Eliza Woodhead

NEW ZEALAND, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the shocking 2024 Mama Hooch drink spiking incident in Christchurch, the urgent need for accessible and reliable drink testing solutions has never been clearer. Safer Sips has launched its potentially lifesaving solution in New Zealand to help combat this growing threat and protect vulnerable individuals.

Safer Sips is in the process of setting up collaboration partnerships with key New Zealand industry bodies and appointing authorised product resellers.

Safer Sips is proud to announce the New Zealand launch of CYD® (Check Your Drink), an innovative tool designed to protect individuals against the rising threat of drink spiking. This groundbreaking product not only instantly detects GHB and Ketamine, the two most commonly used substances in drink spiking, but also identifies over 650 other amine drugs such as MDMA and Amphetamines, providing comprehensive protection in seconds.

A TRUSTED GLOBAL SOLUTION, NOW IN NEW ZEALAND

CYD® is a well-established product in the UK, Europe, and US markets, renowned for its high reliability (99% accuracy) and effectiveness. Its development and performance have been rigorously validated by esteemed independent bodies: Clinical Trials Laboratory Services (CTLS), the University of Strathclyde, and, most recently, Lucideon as of June 2024. This latest validation confirms that the test now detects Cocaine and Scopolamine under the Ketamine test, further strengthening its protective capabilities and making CYD® one of the most reliable solutions available on the market.

KEY FEATURES OF CYD® TESTS:

Fast and Effective: Quickly detects common spiking drugs like GHB and Ketamine within seconds, enabling immediate action.

User-Friendly: Designed with clear, simple instructions, making it easy for anyone to use.

Compact and Portable: Small and discreet, ideal for carrying wherever you go.

Highly Reliable: Delivers accurate results to provide maximum peace of mind.

UK Police Certification: As of 2025, the National Police Chiefs Association (SBD) has accredited CYD® for evidential use, making it the first drink spike test strip in the UK to receive such accreditation.

A SAFER SOCIAL EXPERIENCE

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and enjoy their time out without fear of not knowing what is in their drink. CYD® empowers people to take control of their safety while offering peace of mind and protection for a very affordable price. I know that I feel a lot safer now having this tool on me when I venture out and about,” said Eliza Woodhead, founder of Safer Sips.

AVAILABILITY IN NEW ZEALAND

CYD® is now available to New Zealanders via the Safer Sips online store. With its proven effectiveness and global validation, CYD® is an essential tool for Kiwis to protect themselves and their loved ones from the dangers of drink spiking.

Don’t take risks with your safety. Stay vigilant, and sip safer with Safer Sips.

For more information, visit www.safer-sips.com

ABOUT SAFER SIPS

Safer Sips was founded in 2024 after a deeply personal experience—a drink spiking incident that had a significant psychological impact. Determined to regain control and empower others, they sought solutions to prevent such incidents from happening again. When they discovered that protective products were not readily available in the region, they took action.

Safer Sips was created with a mission to provide accessible, effective tools to help individuals feel safer and more confident when enjoying social occasions. At its core, Safer Sips is about empowerment, awareness, and making personal safety a priority.

MEDIA RELEASE – FEBRUARY 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Eliza Woodhead | Founder and Director eliza@safer-sips.com

www.safer-sips.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.