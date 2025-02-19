Smile Source North launches iTero Scanning for Precise, Mess-Free Impressions

Logo Smile Source Spokane - North Side Spokane dentist Dr. Eric Ellingsen at Smile Source Spokane - North Side Reception center at Smile Source Spokane - North Side

Transforming dental care in Spokane’s North Side with iTero digital scanning technology for faster, more accurate, and comfortable patient experiences.

Our goal is to provide top-quality care using the most advanced technology available and making the process easier and more efficient for our patients.” — Dr. Eric Ellingsen

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile Source Spokane - North Side is bringing a new level of precision and comfort to dental care with iTero digital scanning technology. This state-of-the-art system eliminates the need for messy, traditional impressions, providing a faster, more comfortable experience for patients of all ages.Dr. Jeff Henneberg, DDS, and Dr. Eric Ellingsen, DDS , use iTero scanning to create custom dental restorations, including crowns, bridges, veneers, and dentures. The highly detailed 3D images allow for exceptional accuracy, ensuring a perfect fit while reducing the need for adjustments."Our goal is to provide top-quality care with the most advanced technology available," said Dr. Ellingsen. "With iTero, we can take highly detailed digital impressions in minutes, making the process easier and more efficient for our patients."In addition to restorative treatments, iTero scanning is ideal for orthodontic patients, including children, offering a safe, painless, and precise way to plan treatment. Patients at Smile Source Spokane - North Side can feel confident knowing they’re receiving the latest in dental technology in a warm and patient-focused environment.Learn more about iTero digital scanning and other advanced dental technologies at Smile Source Spokane - North Side or call 509-326-8170 to schedule an appointment.About Smile Source Spokane - North SideFor over 20 years, Smile Source Spokane - North Side has been a trusted provider of family and cosmetic dentistry in Spokane . Dedicated to patient comfort and high-quality care, the practice offers comprehensive dental solutions using the latest technology for a healthier, brighter smile.Contact:Dr. Eric Ellingsen DDSSmile Source Spokane - North Side6817 N Cedar Rd Ste 201Spokane WA 99208

