Malithi Pabasara: Crafting Experiences Through Mixology at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Meet Malithi Pabasara - New Mixologist at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Malithi preparing a signture cocktail at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is home to a mixology experience shaped by creativity, precision, and a deep passion for the craft. At the heart of it is Malithi Pabasara, the only female bar representative at IRU Kitchen & Bar, who brings a unique perspective to cocktail artistry.Originally from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Malithi grew up in Mulleriyawa and was raised as an only child. With a drive to explore unconventional career paths, she found her passion in mixology—an avenue that allows her to experiment, create, and connect with people from around the world.Joining Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives marks Malithi’s first international role, an experience she describes as transformative. “Being part of a five-star resort like Velifushi is a privilege. It’s my first time working outside Sri Lanka, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place. The team and management are incredibly supportive, and I feel like I’m growing every day,” she shares.More than just a bartender, Malithi sees her role as a bridge between cultures, blending global influences while infusing a touch of Sri Lankan hospitality. “The best part of my job is that I truly enjoy it. I get to meet people from different nationalities, learn about their cultures, and in my own way, contribute to promoting Sri Lankan talent in the global hospitality industry.”Whether crafting a cocktail for a sunset toast or tailoring a drink to a guest’s preferences, Malithi approaches mixology with artistry and precision. Her signature creation, Above & Beyond, is designed to reflect the spirit of tropical indulgence—a vibrant fusion of citrus, botanicals, and island-inspired flavours, carefully shaken to deliver a refreshing experience.Beyond her expertise behind the bar, Malithi’s journey highlights the evolving landscape of hospitality, where passion and dedication continue to break barriers. At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, every cocktail she creates is more than just a drink—it’s an experience waiting to be savoured.

