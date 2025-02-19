Capitol Hill Experts Take Fresh Look at Congress’ First 100 Days in New Podcast

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caren Street, Principal and Legal Expert, at Squire Patton Boggs, and Mark Warren, Shareholder and Legal Expert, at Brownstein Share Insights with Host Pat SoldanoTwo well-known Capitol Hill insiders look at the priorities and realities of the first 100 days of the new Congress and Trump Administration in a just released episode of the “Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” podcast series.The podcast, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, has a bipartisan discussion with two prominent Washington, D.C-based legal experts on the coming tax and economic policies affecting family businesses, family offices, and successful individuals.The two Capitol Hill experts are Caren Street, Principal and legal expert, at the law and government-relations firm of Squire Patton Boggs, and Mark Warren, Shareholder and legal expert, at the law and government-relations firm of Brownstein. tax discussions surrounding the extension of key provisions in the expiring Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), government funding, and other important economic policies.Street is a seasoned Washington, D.C., operative with 17 years of experience on Capitol Hill and in government relations. A Democrat, she is a principal of her firm’s Public Policy Practice Group and advises a range of clients on public policy and government relations strategies to address issues before federal, state, and local governments. Prior to joining the firm, she has 14 years of bipartisan, bicameral leadership experience on Capitol Hill.In the podcast, both insiders agree it’s still “early days,” and policy gyrations and negotiation acrobatics are inevitable.“The first real issue Congress will face is funding the government in March,” says Street. “This will probably need to be bipartisan.”Warren, who worked on every major tax-policy debate since the Clinton administration, is a well-known professional on Capitol Hill, having spent more than two decades serving as congressional tax counsel spanning four administrations.A Republican, Warren agrees with Street by saying that “tax and reconciliation will move on their own tracks, but first the government has to be funded.”Warren served as chief tax counsel to the Senate Finance Committee, where he handled the development and implementation of Chairman Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) tax agenda. He also contributed to the development and drafting of key parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as senior tax counsel in the office of Sen. John Thune (R-SD).During the discussion, Street believes the cost of the TCJA extensions will “push Democrats away, and so this won’t be a bipartisan issue, but if it becomes a long-drawn out process it could become more bipartisan.”Warren does, however, see some bipartisan hope.“There are eleven Democrats willing to work with Republicans, but I have to agree that this will all be incredibly difficult.”During the discussion, both experts agree “no one in Congress” wants to go home in January 2026 and “have to explain why their taxes have gone up.”“Family businesses are looking for consistency and permanency in our tax policies,” says Soldano about the tax policies discussed in the podcast. “It’s important to hear from people like Caren and Mark, who have worked directly with lawmakers, and know the realities of what can and cannot get done on Capitol Hill,” she said. “Their insights offer family business owners valuable information on where the new tax bill is headed, and where the barriers are hidden in our policy making.”The podcast can be heard on Spotify and other podcast platforms, and on both the Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA’s websites: https://policyandtaxationgroup.com/ and www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group is the voice of successful individuals, family offices, and family businesses in Washington, D.C., focused exclusively on the critical tax and economic issues that impact them. Policy and Taxation Group is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised solely of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information and support go to policyandtaxationgroup.com.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

