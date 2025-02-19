Charles Dorris Announces Formation of Nashville-Based Speaker Bureau and Literary Firm, THE KEYNOTE AGENCY

Clients include Dr. George Barna, Megan Basham, Alisa Childers, Steve Deace, Mark Hancock, Ron Simmons, Allie Beth Stuckey, Donna VanLiere and Jaci Velasquez.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran music industry executive Charles Dorris, of Charles Dorris and Associates, LLC, announces the formation of a new business venture named KEYNOTE COLLECTIVE, LLC. This new venture will be a partnership between Charles Dorris and longtime associate, John Birdwell, who is Chief Operating Officer of the new company, with Dorris being President/CEO.Charles Dorris and Associates will continue to represent a strong roster of Christian artists, however, the speakers who have previously been a part of Charles Dorris and Associates will move to the new venture which will do business as THE KEYNOTE AGENCY Charles has played an important part in the careers of many well-loved Christian and Country artists of the past 30+ years as their booking agent. His solid reputation during his long career brings a trust and value to the launch of this new company.John Birdwell, also a 30+ year music industry veteran, has worked in artist development, management, booking and record label marketing. ​Along with representing speakers, THE KEYNOTE AGENCY will also be established as a literary agency and book publishing company. Joining the team at THE KEYNOTE AGENCY is veteran literary agent Tyler Bertola, who has been named Director of Publishing. ​ ​Tyler is a seasoned literary agent who has made a name for herself in the emerging hybrid publishing world. Tyler brings passion and drive to every book project and every client.Charles and John have worked together in various capacities for nearly two decades and are committed to building THE KEYNOTE AGENCY with integrity in representing nationally known communicators who speak from a biblical worldview!Initial clients of THE KEYNOTE AGENCY include Dr. George Barna, Megan Basham, Alisa Childers, Steve Deace, Mark Hancock, Ron Simmons, Allie Beth Stuckey, Donna VanLiere and Jaci Velasquez.For more information, visit www.TheKeynoteAgency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.