AI Is Expanding, So Are Cyberattacks - New Book Helps Utah Businesses Fight Back

AI advancements fuel billion-dollar cybercrime hurting small businesses. The Cyber Playbook offers essential guidance to fight back.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With AI advancements, cybercrime has become a billion-dollar industry, with small businesses as prime targets. Various studies show a business is attacked every 11 seconds, and many struggle to stay open afterward. Jay Hill, CEO at Network Providers, has co-authored and launching: The Cyber Playbook: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cybersecurity and Compliance for Business Owners, a must-have resource to protect companies from cyberattacks and costly compliance mistakes."Many small businesses don’t realize they’re at risk—until it’s too late," says Jay Hill.The Cyber Playbook delivers real-world strategies, including:• Proven tactics to prevent fines, lawsuits, and data breaches.• A step-by-step plan to respond to cyberattacks.• Eight essential best practices to safeguard critical assets.• Expert tips on online safety for businesses and families."Every business owner deserves peace of mind knowing their operations are secure," adds Jay Hill. This book simplifies cybersecurity so anyone can take action today.For more information or to purchase The Cyber Playbook, click HERE to see more about the book and to sign up for a copy.About the AuthorJay Hill is the CEO and founder of Network Providers, Inc., a leading IT firm serving Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. With over 25 years of experience in IT for small to medium businesses, he specializes in cybersecurity and compliance, especially for medical practices.Jay began his career mastering networking and Novell software then went to Raytheon Aircraft and First Security Bank. In 1998, he founded Network Providers, Inc. to offer reliable, professional IT solutions. Committed to cybersecurity, Jay ensures that 100% of his team is HIPAA certified. His mission is to help businesses improve efficiency, security, and profitability through expert support.Media Contact:Jacob OaksJacob@networkprovidersinc.com"For interviews with Jay Hill or additional information, please contact Jacob.

