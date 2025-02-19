Big Sipz Teams Up With Waka Flocka and Star-Studded Lineup of Celebrities to Give Away $16K Every Month in 2025

Big Sipz

Celebrating Community, the Beverage Innovator is Dishing Out $16,000 Every Month to Big Sipperz Nationwide

If we can impact a different persons life every month, then we’re moving the world around us forward in a positive way. And what’s bigger than giving cash to people all year long?” — Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Big Sipz

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Sipz , the ready-to-drink cocktail brand known for its bold, 16% ABV beverages, is giving back to the people who make it all possible: its fans. Starting January 2025, the Big Sipz $16K Giveaway will award $16,000 to one lucky winner every single month, a year-long sweepstakes aimed at giving back to its loyal community of Big Sipperz. This initiative underscores Big Sipz’s commitment to its fans and its belief in doing things bigger and better.The $16K Giveaway: A Celebration of Big SipperzAt Big Sipz, giving back is a core value. As the “16” brand, Big Sipz has made its mark with 16% alcohol content and now continues the theme with a $16,000 monthly giveaway. The connection to the number ties the brand’s identity to its bold, standout offerings.“We don’t exist without the support of our community, so why not give back to the people who actually drink our product?” said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Big Sipz. “If we can impact a different persons life every month, then we’re moving the world around us forward in a positive way. And what’sbigger than giving cash to people all year long?”A Celebrity Twist: Star Studded Lineup Joins the Big Sipz FamilyTeaming up with a powerhouse lineup of celebrities and influencers including Waka Flocka, Kaed Kniffing, Josh Killacky, Robert Neal, Swag Boy Q, Find the Cash, and Tyla Yaweh, Big Sipz is set to amplify its $16K Giveaway in a big way. Known for their influence in music, entertainment, and social media,each of these stars brings their bold, authentic energy to the Big Sipz community and will help elevate the campaign and connect with fans in a unique way.“Continuing our partnership with Waka Flocka was a natural choice for us, and we’re thrilled to partner with such an amazing group of talent,” said Parris. “Each of these celebrities shares our passion for going big and connecting with people. With their help, we’re taking the $16K Giveaway to the next level.”More Than a Sweepstakes: Stories That InspireThe $16K Giveaway is more than just a cash prize; it’s a chance to make a meaningful impact. Big Sipz plans to document the stories of winners, exploring how the money helps change their lives. From paying off debts to pursuing dreams, these stories will be shared through engaging content featuring theincredible lineup of celebrities and influencers.How It Works● Eligibility: Must be 21+ to enter.● Entry Period: January 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025.● How to Enter: No purchase required! Simply scan the QR code on our Cupz or Tetraz, or visit https://www.bigsipz16k.com / to enter for a chance to win.● Monthly Winner: Winners will be randomly selected during the first week of the following month.● Prize: $16,000 cash, no strings attached.● Important Note: Entries do not roll over, so fans must re-enter each month for a chance to win.For the latest updates on the $16K Giveaway, follow Big Sipz on social media and visit https://www.bigsipz16k.com/ . Together, let’s make 2025 a year of bold flavors, big dreams, and even bigger wins.*** Big Sipz 16K Giveaway. No purchase necessary. Open to US Residents only, 21+. Begins 12:00 p.m. ET, 12/30/24 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET, 12/31/25. Multiple entry periods. Void where prohibited. Msg & data rates may apply. To learn more, official rules can be found at entry.ABOUT PATCO BRANDSPatco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency. Patco Brands is also now one of the largest importers of tequila in the U.S. www.patcobrands.com ABOUT BIG SIPZAt Big Sipz, we believe Biggerz Better. Created for people who want to go BIG, Big Sipz are as bold as the people we make them for. Big Sipz is currently available at retail stores nationwide including 7 eleven, Circle K, Walmart and more. To learn more, please visit www.bigsipz.com

