AI Without the Overwhelm; Peter Pilarski’s 2025 Keynote Makes AI Accessible for Tourism Leaders

Tourism AI Network Founder Kicks Off Speaking Tour to Help Tourism Leaders Stay Ahead

The tourism industry is not adopting AI fast enough, and I’m deeply concerned that tourism leaders are missing out on the opportunities this technology brings to transform their businesses.” — Peter Pilarski, Founder, Tourism AI Network

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI revolution is here, but many tourism leaders still feel left behind. Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network and a recognized thought leader in AI adoption for the tourism industry, is tackling this challenge head-on with his updated 2025 keynote, "AI Made Simple: Unlocking Tourism’s Next Frontier." With a focus on cutting through the noise, Pilarski delivers actionable strategies to help businesses embrace AI with confidence, proving that AI is an opportunity—not a threat.“The tourism industry is not adopting AI fast enough, and I’m deeply concerned that tourism leaders are missing out on the opportunities this technology brings to transform their businesses,” said Pilarski. “Business leaders need to get a first-hand understanding about how generative AI works so that they can become more effective at leading their teams through this period of technological disruption and change. My goal is to demystify AI and provide the tools necessary for organizations to confidently integrate AI into their daily operations.”Pilarski’s latest keynote builds upon 16-months of keynote presentations, AI adoption workshops and conversations with tourism leaders by offering a more streamlined and practical approach to AI for tourism professionals , business owners, and industry leaders, focusing on actionable strategies and real-world applications. It equips them with the knowledge and leadership strategies necessary to integrate AI into their operations effectively. Recognizing the challenges organizations face—ranging from technological resistance to uncertainty about AI’s practical applications—Pilarski offers a roadmap to AI literacy and strategic implementation.The next three months are shaping up to be busy for Pilarski, with engagements across Western Canada, featuring keynote presentations and workshops, including:- Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia (TIABC) Annual Industry Conference- Indigenous Tourism BC- Community Futures Thompson Country - Disaster Recovery and Economic Adjustment Initiative- The BC Wine Industry Insights Conference- Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Panel DiscussionPilarski’s impact in 2024 extended beyond speaking engagements; he played a significant role in initiating key discussions on AI adoption, leading to collaborative initiatives with organizations such as Community Futures BC, TIABC, and Tourism HR Canada to develop AI literacy programs and strategic frameworks for the tourism sector, collaborating with Community Futures BC, TIABC, Tourism HR Canada, Kootenay Rockies Tourism, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, TIA New Brunswick, TIA PEI, Tourism Yukon, and Northwest Territories.Isabelle de Bruyn, VP, Labour Market Intelligence at Tourism HR Canada, shared her perspective:"We enjoyed working with Peter—his enthusiasm for the potential of AI for the tourism sector is undeniable. We appreciate the opportunities technology can bring to our industry, and Peter’s presentation and workshop was a very good first step. We hope further discussions with Peter will help frame next steps for our organization as well as directions and guidelines for our stakeholders."With his extensive experience and practical approach, Pilarski’s 2025 keynote is set to equip industry professionals with AI leadership skills, strategic foresight, and actionable insights, building on past successes such as guiding Community Futures BC through AI strategy development and supporting Tourism HR Canada in framing AI adoption guidelines, ensuring the tourism sector remains competitive in an evolving digital landscape.For media inquiries, interviews, or to book Peter for a keynote presentation, workshop or panel discussion, please reach out to:

