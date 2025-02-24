New True Crime Podcast 'Among The Missing' to reveal major new leads in Missing Persons Cold Case

Photo of Elaine Park in 2017

The investigative podcast has uncovered new evidence in the cold case disappearance of Elaine Park.

It’s been eight years since Elaine Park disappeared. Her friends and family deserve answers. We’re closer than ever to the truth and, with the help of our listeners, we’re convinced we’ll find it.” — Troy Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The disappearance of 20-year-old Elaine Park in 2017 has remained one of California’s most perplexing unsolved cases. Now, a groundbreaking new podcast, Among the Missing, premieres in March 2025, uncovering brand new evidence and overlooked leads, and taking a fresh investigative approach that could finally bring answers.Hosted by Australian-based investigator Troy Taylor, this 12-episode series presents a raft of new evidence—including contradictions in witness statements, new locations of interest, and digital clues that alter the timeline of Elaine’s final movements. Despite being more than 7,000 miles away, Troy’s independent investigation has uncovered critical new leads that may finally reveal what happened to Elaine.Elaine was last seen on January 28, 2017, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s home in Calabasas, California. Her 2015 Honda Civic was found five days later on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, near the intersection of Corral Canyon Road. The car was unlocked and Elaine’s keys, phone, and purse were inside—but Elaine was nowhere to be found. Despite extensive searches, her case went cold—until now.Unlike most true crime podcast hosts, Troy had no prior connection to Elaine Park or Los Angeles. Living in Australia, he first heard about the case through online true crime forums. But what started as curiosity quickly turned into a full-scale independent investigation.Through years of research, working directly with Elaine’s friends and family, and with unprecedented access to Elaine’s digital footprint, Troy discovered contradictions in the official timeline, overlooked evidence, and significant digital clues that will reframe the narrative in Elaine’s disappearance.A BREAKTHROUGH IN THE CASE?Unlike many true crime podcasts, Among the Missing is not just a retelling of a cold case—it’s an active investigation. The podcast’s findings raise serious questions about the original case, including whether Elaine’s disappearance was misinterpreted from the beginning, if there were key witnesses that were ignored, and whether there is critical physical evidence waiting to be found.“This isn’t just another true crime podcast,” says host Troy. “This is an ongoing, real investigation that our listeners can actively participate in. We’ve uncovered evidence that will challenge everything we thought we knew about Elaine’s case, will re-examine past evidence with a new perspective, and - with our listeners help - will finally uncover the truth about what happened to Elaine Park.”By bringing these findings to light, Among the Missing hopes to reignite public interest in Elaine’s case and encourage new witnesses to come forward.A CALL FOR ANSWERSThe goal of Among the Missing is to push this case forward—both for listeners and for Elaine’s family.“If you know something—no matter how small—now is the time to speak up,” says Troy. “It’s been eight long years; Elaine’s family and friends deserve the truth. It’s time for answers.”A $25,000 cash reward is still available for any information that leads to finding Elaine, or to the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance.Listeners with any information can submit tips via email at amongthemissing@ftm.media.ABOUT THE PODCASTAmong the Missing premieres in March 2025 and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, and iHeart.With a fresh perspective, a plethora of new evidence, solid new leads, and a relentless pursuit of the truth, Among the Missing may be the breakthrough this case has been waiting for.The truth is closer than ever. Will you be listening?Follow Among the Missing on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

