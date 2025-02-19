Iconic DJ Rodney Bingenheimer Breaks Jason M Jones' Tribute Song 'For The Heroes' on Sirius XM

Rodney Bingenheimer Sirius XM

The Man Who broke Nirvana and The Ramones, Champions New Anthem Honoring First Responders" Jason M Jones' Single " For The Heroes' Gains Momentum on Sirius XM

This song is my way of saying thank you to the brave men and woman who put their lives on the line every day. They are the true heroes, and I hope this brings them the recognition they deserve.” — Jason M Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodney Bingenheimer, the iconic DJ who launched the careers of legends like Nirvana, The Ramones, and Blondie, has done it again. This time, he's breaking Jason M Jones' new single, "For The Heroes,' a tribute to first responders.

The song, which debuted on Sirius XM's Little Steven's Underground Garage (Channel 21), comes at a poignant moment, as Los Angeles recovers from the worst wildfires in its history. The host known first for Rodney on the ROQ, a radio program that ran on the Los Angeles rock station KROQ-FM from 1976 to 2017. There he earned the reputation for being the first American DJ to identify new artist and play "edgy new bands" such as Van Halen, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, The Cure, Hole, No Doubt, Blur, Sonic Youth and many others. Known as the 'Mayor of Sunset Strip,' Rodney Bingenheimer who shaped the sound of rock music for over four decades remains a pivotal figure in the music industry today and still lives up to his reputation.

Rodney now broadcast on Sirius XM Radio in Little Stevens Underground Garage (Channel 21) Curated by Steven' Van Zandt, where the channel boasts playing "The worlds coolest songs." "For The Heroes" hit the bulls eye when Rodney's manager Brad Herman first brought it to his attention late January 2025. The Dynamic Duo Rodney Bingenheimer and his, Better call Brad The problem solver, manager have helped launch the careers of many greats, Jason M Jones single "For The Heroes" is in cue with some Sirius XM Airplay on Little Steven's Underground Garage (Channel 21) tune in every Sunday at 6:00-9:00 PM PST to The Rodney Bingenheimer show on SXM.

Jason M Jones For The Heroes

