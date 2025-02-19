Rachel M. Yoldi's Debut Novel Lady Nightmare to Launch Feb 25th; Book Signing at Corte Madera Book Passage on Feb 27th

Lady Nightmare

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lady Nightmare, the highly anticipated debut novel from Arizona-based author Rachel M. Yoldi, is set to hit shelves on February 25, 2025. This dark, high-stakes fantasy marks the first book in The War of the Old Gods series and promises to captivate readers with its compelling mix of magic, danger, and deception.The story follows Keres Von Kesting, a woman on the run with a dark past she desperately wants to escape. Forced into hiding, Keres yearns for a normal life, but the powerful magic she carries and the secrets she hides threaten to unravel everything she’s worked to protect. Living quietly under the protection of her best friend Hez and his coven of witches, Keres pretends that her shadowy magic is no different from theirs, even as she knows her power is far more dangerous than anything the coven has encountered.When a chance encounter leads to her arrest for forged citizenship papers, Keres is presented with an ultimatum: recover a list of missing artifacts or risk losing everything she’s worked to protect. Thrust into the heart of a political conflict between the Cristatan government and a rising rebellion, Keres uncovers a shocking truth: there’s someone else out there with magic just like hers.Lady Nightmare is the first book in an epic fantasy adventure filled with high stakes, unexpected twists, and a protagonist whose choices could either save or destroy everything she holds dear. Readers will be taken on a journey through a world of political intrigue, personal discovery, and the darkness lurking beneath the surface of magic.To celebrate the launch of Lady Nightmare, Rachel M. Yoldi will be hosting a book signing event at Book Passage in Corte Madera, CA on February 27, 2025, where fans can meet the author, get their books signed, and delve deeper into the world of Lady Nightmare.Details of the event can be found here: Rachel M. Yoldi Book Signing at Book Passage "Writing The War of the Old Gods series has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with readers," said Yoldi. "Lady Nightmare is just the beginning—there’s so much more to come as the series unfolds. Inspired by Greek and Norse mythology, the story explores themes of identity, fate, and the choices that shape us, all against a backdrop of political intrigue, ancient magic, and rising conflict. I can't wait for readers to embark on this journey with Keres and see where her path leads."Lady Nightmare will be available in hardcover and e-book formats and is now available for pre-order from major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Book Passage.For more information about the book or to request an interview with Rachel M. Yoldi, please contact Megan Buttaro at Megan@Inkandivypress.com.About the AuthorRachel M. Yoldi is an Arizona-based author with a lifelong passion for storytelling. Since childhood, she has dreamed of becoming an author, and Lady Nightmare is the realization of that dream. This dark fantasy marks the first book in her epic series, The War of the Old Gods. When she's not writing, Rachel enjoys life with her husband and their two cats, Steel and Freya. Her writing delves into themes of identity, fate, and the complex choices that shape our lives.About Ink & Ivy PressInk & Ivy Press is an independent publisher committed to bringing bold, original voices to the literary world. With a focus on high-quality storytelling across genres, Ink & Ivy Press offers a platform for authors who craft immersive worlds, unforgettable characters, and stories that challenge and inspire readers.

