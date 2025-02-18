Christian Borrero, Renowned Surgeon, Shares Expert Recommendations on the Use of Hyaluronic Acid for Facial Rejuvenation

christian borrero christian borrero christian borrero

PEREIRA, RISARALDA, COLOMBIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christian Borrero, a leading expert in aesthetic surgery, has offered valuable insights into the growing trend of using hyaluronic acid for facial rejuvenation. Known for his extensive work in facial aesthetics, Dr. Borrero emphasizes the importance of informed choices and professional guidance when opting for hyaluronic acid treatments, which have become one of the most popular non-surgical options for enhancing youthful appearance and revitalizing skin.

The Surge in Popularity of Hyaluronic Acid in Aesthetic Medicine

Over the past decade, hyaluronic acid (HA) has gained significant recognition in the world of aesthetic medicine. Widely used in injectable dermal fillers, HA is a naturally occurring substance in the body, primarily found in skin tissue, joints, and eyes. Its ability to retain moisture makes it a critical component in maintaining skin elasticity, hydration, and volume. As people seek non-invasive procedures for facial rejuvenation, HA offers a compelling option, delivering immediate results with minimal downtime.

Despite its popularity, Dr. Borrero cautions patients about the importance of understanding the procedure and its benefits before deciding to undergo treatment. According to him, hyaluronic acid-based treatments can deliver excellent results, but it is essential to approach them with the proper knowledge and expectations.

Expert Recommendations by Dr. Christian Borrero

Dr. Borrero, who has been practicing aesthetic and reconstructive surgery for over 15 years, recommends several key considerations for anyone thinking about using hyaluronic acid for facial rejuvenation:

Choose a Qualified Professional

One of the most crucial pieces of advice Dr. Borrero gives is to select an experienced and certified professional to administer the treatment. “While hyaluronic acid fillers are generally safe when used correctly, the technique of the injector is crucial,” he explains. A trained medical professional, preferably with expertise in dermatology or cosmetic surgery, should be chosen to ensure the correct application, particularly when treating delicate areas like the lips, under the eyes, or around the nose.

Understand the Benefits and Limitations

“Hyaluronic acid fillers can improve skin volume, smooth fine lines, and enhance facial contours, but it’s important to set realistic expectations,” Dr. Borrero advises. Hyaluronic acid works by plumping the skin and boosting hydration, which leads to an immediate youthful appearance. However, while the results are long-lasting, they are not permanent, typically lasting between six to twelve months depending on the specific product used, the area treated, and the patient’s skin type.

Personalized Treatment Plans Are Key

Every face is unique, and Dr. Borrero highlights the importance of a personalized approach to facial rejuvenation. “A one-size-fits-all solution is never ideal,” he states. “The amount and placement of hyaluronic acid should be tailored to each patient’s facial structure and aesthetic goals.” Dr. Borrero takes into account factors such as the patient’s age, skin condition, and personal preferences before designing a treatment plan. A thorough consultation is essential to ensure that the chosen procedure aligns with the individual’s needs and desired outcomes.

Potential Side Effects and Risks

As with any cosmetic procedure, there are potential risks associated with hyaluronic acid treatments. Dr. Borrero notes that while complications are rare, patients should be aware of possible side effects, including swelling, bruising, or mild discomfort at the injection site. In some cases, if the procedure is not performed correctly, there can be more severe risks, such as infection or an allergic reaction, though these are infrequent. “It is essential to discuss your medical history and any allergies with your practitioner before proceeding with treatment,” advises Dr. Borrero.

Post-Treatment Care and Results

After a hyaluronic acid treatment, patients are generally able to resume normal activities with little to no downtime. Dr. Borrero recommends avoiding excessive sun exposure and strenuous exercise for 24 to 48 hours following the procedure to allow the product to settle and avoid complications. Additionally, patients should refrain from massaging or pressing the treated areas for several days to prevent disrupting the filler’s placement.

The effects of hyaluronic acid are typically visible immediately after the procedure, with full results appearing within a few days. The rejuvenating effects are not only visual but also tactile, as HA helps hydrate the skin, giving it a plump, glowing look.

Maintenance and Long-Term Care

For lasting results, Dr. Borrero emphasizes the importance of follow-up treatments. As hyaluronic acid gradually metabolizes and is absorbed by the body, patients may need to return for touch-ups to maintain their youthful appearance. Depending on the individual’s response and the type of filler used, treatments may be required every six months to a year.

Why Hyaluronic Acid Stands Out in the World of Facial Rejuvenation

What sets hyaluronic acid apart from other facial rejuvenation options is its natural compatibility with the human body. Since HA is a substance already present in the skin, its use in dermal fillers is considered safe and well-tolerated. Additionally, HA's versatility allows for targeted treatment across various facial areas, from adding volume to the cheeks to smoothing wrinkles around the mouth and eyes.

Furthermore, HA fillers can be dissolved if necessary. This is particularly important for those who are unsure about the results or wish to reverse a procedure. “The ability to reverse the filler in the event of dissatisfaction provides patients with peace of mind,” Dr. Borrero explains.

Hyaluronic acid is a highly effective option for facial rejuvenation, offering patients an opportunity to enhance their appearance without undergoing invasive surgery. Dr. Christian Borrero’s expert recommendations serve as a guide for individuals considering HA treatments, ensuring that they make well-informed decisions and achieve the best possible results. When performed by a skilled professional, hyaluronic acid can provide natural-looking, long-lasting improvements to the skin’s volume, texture, and overall aesthetic.

Legal Disclaimer:

