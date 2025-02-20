Mesocore® Modular Solar Homes Launches New 'Advanced Dwelling Unit' at the NAHB International Builders Show

Mesocore will Launch its new Advanced Dwelling Unit (ADU) at the Las Vegas International Builders Show on February 25-27.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mesocore LLC, a Florida modular home manufacturer and one of the few certified container producers in the USA, has combined these concepts to develop a patented building system that efficiently delivers complete, self-sustaining, volumetric modular housing units anywhere on earth.The growing global demand for housing, particularly for individual structures, has created a need for mass production. If production volumes can meet this demand, a new manufactured housing industry could emerge. Building housing in a factory is not new. However, it has yet to reach the affordability, deliverability, and sustainability needed to capture the large volumes required for true mass production. Current ‘modular ‘manufacturers service local markets because of their design and the high transport cost of oversized modules. They focus on style, size, and customer choice, resulting in inefficient one-of-factory manufacturing. Others are two-dimensional panelized systems or non-code-conforming designs.With recent advances in high-performance building materials (in which America excels), solar power generation, and water harvesting, the Mesocore mission is to package these technologies into a code-compliant housing unit that is affordable, mass-produced, and can be delivered instantly, anywhere.Bathrooms and the kitchen, with completed mechanical, electric, plumbing, and solar systems, are factory installed into a volumetric, structurally integrated steel frame, which becomes a single-use, 20-foot container providing world-recognized ISO shipment and weatherproof inventory storage. Once on-site, the MesoCore unit expands to a 420 sf Advanced Dwelling Unit or a 1130sf house using minimal local labor and provided materials.High volume and limited choice options will lower costs using automation and vertical integration of assembled components such as windows, steel frames, wall panels, and cabinets. American industries supplying steel, lumber, and solar can participate in indirect sales to worldwide markets that are not otherwise serviced. With the potential of the federal government’s intervention through foreign social aid, new third-world markets can be accessed, increasing the volume and goodwill of a new industry. In the meantime, considerable national demand is building for smaller, low-cost, sustainable living.Mesocore’s Modular off-grid 420sf “Advanced Dwelling Unit” is ideal for:Accessory dwelling space- compact luxury living for a single or small family.Rental income units- garage conversions.Instant Disaster relief housing—can be shipped from stock.Affordable, high quality, durable, feature-packed, permanent multi-generational homes.Vacation or hunting dwellings and commercial resorts. Ideal for island countries or remote locations.Overseas shipments—Intermodal transport approved--- world housing market.FEMA, NGO, and government use for emergency housing and new communities.Advantages Over other Modular Designs:Built on-site in one week, meets IBC building and energy codes, designed to 180 mph wind loads.Installed on only 8 Piers using as little as two yds of concrete or raised as a 2nd story unit.A standard 6 KW PV solar power system requires no electric contractor, no utility bill, or no waiting for utility service.Integrated rain-water collection, storage, and purification deliver essential water;A truck crane can easily maneuver and place our small ( a single 8’ x 20’) core container.

