Illumination Marketing wins 2024 Cy-Fair Business of the Year award

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illumination Marketing , a premier full-service marketing agency based in Houston, is proud to announce that it has been named Cy-Fair Business of the Year by the Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s exceptional contributions to the local business community, innovative marketing strategies, and commitment to client success.Founded in 2017, Illumination Marketing has set itself apart by delivering data-driven marketing solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. From branding and web development to search engine optimization and digital advertising, the company has empowered countless businesses to enhance their online presence and drive real results."Winning the Cy-Fair Business of the Year award is an incredible honor," said James Kaatz, Co-Founder of Illumination Marketing. "Our team is passionate about helping businesses grow, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and making a lasting impact in the Cy-Fair community."The award ceremony, held at the Berry Center, Feb. 18, 2025, celebrated the achievements of businesses that have demonstrated excellence in leadership, community involvement, and business growth. Illumination Marketing was recognized not only for its outstanding services but also for its dedication to fostering economic development in the region.As a strong advocate for local businesses, Illumination Marketing has actively supported Cy-Fair’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through community initiatives, mentorship, and strategic charitable efforts. The company’s ability to blend creativity with strategic execution has helped its clients thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Looking ahead, Illumination Marketing continues to expand its services, leveraging cutting-edge marketing technologies and data-driven insights to help businesses succeed. The company remains committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.For more information about Illumination Marketing and its award-winning services, visit https://www.marketingillumination.com Media Contact:Angela KaatzPresidentIllumination Marketing832-753-6124info@marketingillumination.com

