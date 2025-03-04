TutorUp! Appoints Education Industry Veteran Joshua Powers as Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorUp! Appoints Education Industry Veteran Joshua Powers as Chief Operating Officer

Announcement: TutorUp!, a burgeoning K-12 online tutoring platform, today announced the appointment of Joshua S. Powers, as Chief Operating Officer. This strategic addition to the executive team positions the company for accelerated growth in the huge multibillion-dollar global online tutoring market.

Powers brings exceptional depth of experience across education and operational leadership. His unique background combines classroom teaching, school administration as a principal, and executive leadership at a major tutoring organization. This comprehensive understanding of both educational dynamics and business operations aligns perfectly with the mission of TutorUp! to transform supplemental education.

“Josh’s appointment represents a pivotal moment in TutorUp!s growth trajectory,” said Ray Capp, CEO of TutorUp!. “His track record of scaling education businesses, combined with his firsthand understanding of student needs, will be instrumental in expanding our services and helping children learn.”

About TutorUp!

At TutorUp! 100% of our tutors are certified background-checked, experienced classroom teachers who deliver measurable student success through personalized, one-on-one instruction. Unlike other online tutoring companies, our summaries of each session provides parents and classroom teachers feedback on progress made in each session.

TutorUp! is a Nashville based online tutoring company in the Family Office of Dr. Harry R. Jacobson, MD who has been a successful entrepreneur and investor with a strong track record of growing successful companies.

TutorUp! provides K-12 services on all subjects, as well as, standardized testing preparation services.

For information about tutoring opportunities or investor inquiries, please contact:

Ray Capp, CEO

www.TutorUp.com

