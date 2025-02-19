GiGi’s Playhouse & Harry Moon Books Unite to Launch Inclusive Book Highlighting Down Syndrome Awareness for 7-12 Readers

Harry Moon Books publishes the highly popular, award winning 21-book series written for the 7-12 year-old reader. Kids Love Harry Moon Books!

The new collaborative book, "GiGi’s Journey", introduces GiGi, a character with Down syndrome, into the beloved world of the Harry Moon book series.

The Harry Moon book series provides important messaging such as inclusion and anti-bullying and teaches young readers to be heroes in their communities by cultivating kindness.” — Steve Goerth

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiGi’s Playhouse, the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is thrilled to announce the release of Harry Moon’s “GiGi’s Journey,” a new collaborative book with Harry Moon Books, the beloved children’s series. This partnership will introduce GiGi, an eighth- grade girl with Down syndrome, as a main character into the world of Harry Moon. The character is inspired by the real-life GiGi Gianni, a 22-year-old young woman from South Barrington, IL, who is the namesake of GiGi’s Playhouse.“I’m so excited to be a part of Harry Moon,” said GiGi Gianni. “I can’t wait for everyone to read about the magical story me, Harry, and GiGi’s Playhouse go on!”Launching in February 2025, this first-of-its-kind book will bring a brick-and-mortar GiGi’s Playhouse into the fictional town of Sleepy Hollow. “GiGi’s Journey” will present a heartwarming story of friendship, bravery, and the beauty of embracing individual differences while helping readers gain an awareness and understanding of Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities. Available in eBook, audiobook, and hardcover formats, the chapter book will engage children with magical adventures while conveying critical messages about kindness, inclusion, and acceptance.“We’re excited to see GiGi’s story brought to life in such an inspiring way,” said Nancy Gianni, founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi’s Playhouse Founder. “This partnership will help spread a message of inclusion and kindness that resonates with our mission and encourages children everywhere to celebrate diversity.”The partnership is the latest initiative in GiGi’s Playhouse’s ongoing mission to change how the world views Down syndrome. Steve Goerth, VP of Strategic Partnerships with Harry Moon Books, shared that the partnership with GiGi’s is “a dream come true,” as the new book will provide a powerful tool for promoting empathy and inclusion.Through this collaboration, Harry Moon Books and GiGi’s Playhouse will extend their reach across educational institutions and community events, including read-a-thons, book signings, and interactive contests. The release of “GiGi’s Journey” will also coincide with World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st and Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, engaging readers in meaningful ways to support the Down syndrome community. The book will also feature a comprehensive Teacher’s Guide with classroom activities and discussion questions, empowering educators to seamlessly integrate the story’s themes into curriculum planning.The partnership will debut with the integration of Harry Moon books in GiGi’s Playhouse locations nationwide. Each Playhouse will display a point-of-purchase (POP) stand featuring the bestselling series, fostering excitement for the highly anticipated release of Harry Moon’s “GiGi’s Journey.”About GiGi’s PlayhouseGiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free educational and therapeutic programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. GiGi’s Playhouse has opened 61 locations across the United States and Mexico, and GiGi’s Virtual programming serves families in more than 93 countries. GiGi’s Playhouse offers a lifetime commitment—from prenatal diagnosis through career skills—to empower families with all the tools their child needs to succeed. For more information, visit here.About Harry Moon BooksHarry Moon Books is an established series beloved by children, educators, and parents for its imaginative storytelling and focus on values such as inclusion, acceptance and antibullying. With this partnership, Harry Moon Books further strengthens its mission to foster positive change in young readers.For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:Harry Moon BooksSteve Goerthsteve@harrymoon.orgGiGi’s PlayhouseKevin O’Brienkobrien@gigisplayhouse.org###

