New Project Unites Oregonians to Redefine Public Safety for All

Beyond Walls Film Screening

The Reimagining Public Safety Project invites Oregonians to reimagine what safety means, looks and feels like to them.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reimagining Public Safety Project is a statewide, community-centered effort designed to foster inclusive public engagement and education around public safety. Led by Imagine Black, the Reimagining Public Safety Project aims to create safety systems that genuinely meet the needs of Oregonians, with a focus on empowering Black-led organizations and communities as leaders in reshaping these systems.

The initiative will launch with a film screening and culminate in a two-day summit. The film screening and discussion will take place on Sunday, February 23rd at the Hollywood Theatre in collaboration with Working Films. Beyond Walls is a short film highlighting the voices of incarcerated individuals and the systemic barriers they face. The event includes a film viewing and panel discussion on transformative justice, restorative practices, and community-led solutions to create a more equitable and just society.

“This project will allow Black Oregonians to connect and collaborate in a dynamic setting, providing the opportunity to use their voices to reimagine public safety systems that better serve everyone, especially Portland’s Black communities,” said Jasmine Rucker, Project Manager, Reimagining Public Safety Project.

In 2020, Oregonians voiced discontent with the failures of police and the criminal justice system, prompting calls for change. Despite overwhelming evidence of increased police violence, Oregon public safety officials have consistently refused to act. Last year, the police murdered over 1,300 people in the U.S. and this year 107 people have been killed already, and Oregon's Black population faces a disproportionate risk. According to mappingpoliceviolence.org, Black Oregonians are 3.8x more likely to be killed by police than white Oregonians - almost double the national average.

“In the wake of continued Black deaths at the hands of law enforcement, Black Oregonians have started to think further about the systems and structures we need to keep us safe truly,” said Joy Alise Davis, President and Executive Director of Imagine Black. “The Reimagining Public Safety Project is a community-led, Black-centered effort to do just that, supported by public and philanthropic dollars, and engaging Oregonians from across the state.”

About Reimaging Public Safety Project

The Reimagining Public Safety Project is a statewide, community-centered effort led by Imagine Black, fostering inclusive public engagement and education. The project aims to create better public safety systems that meet the core needs of Oregonians. Supported by public and philanthropic dollars, the project’s main aim is to empower Black Oregonians as leaders and contributors to the project, fostering ownership and enabling a reshaping of safety systems through collaboration with grassroots organizations statewide.

About Imagine Black

Established in 2009, Imagine Black helps the Black Oregon community imagine the alternatives they deserve, build political participation and achieve their vision of a world where people of African descent enjoy the rights, resources and recognition to be a thriving, resilient and connected community. To learn more about Imagine Black and its work, visit www.imagineblack.org.

