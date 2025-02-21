Six Generations of Singers Combine in Concert

Washington Men's Camerata. Photo by Patrick Revord The Young Men's Ensemble of the Children's Chorus of Washington

Washington Men’s Camerata & Children’s Chorus of Washington Sing French Favorites

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring in DC will be welcomed with a captivating concert by Washington Men's Camerata, featuring the Young Men’s Ensemble of the Children’s Chorus of Washington, performing French music and choral works by students of the legendary composer Nadia Boulanger. The tenor and bass singers will exhibit the evocative beauty of French masters Gabriel Fauré, Francis Poulenc, Vincent d'Indy, Charles Gounod, and Maurice Duruflé. Plus, they’ll showcase the innovative spirit of Boulanger’s pupils Darius Milhaud, Aaron Copland, David Conte, and Elliott Carter.

The Camerata’s Artistic Director Scott Tucker shares, “I've always been drawn to French choral music from the 19th and early 20th centuries, but an entire program of it can feel overwhelming, like indulging in a meal of only desserts. To provide balance I sought a contrast with works by American composers who studied with the renowned Nadia Boulanger.”

One such piece is "The Defense of Corinth," a tenor-bass behemoth of nearly 15 minutes that Tucker has been eager to explore. He says, “I love its lively piano scoring, intricate vocal rhythms, and the alliterations in its text. The humorous story it tells adds a playful charm: Diogenes furiously bangs on his tub to prove to the Corinthians, who were preparing for war, that he was not lazy.” Elliott Carter, who remarkably lived 1908 to 2012, was commissioned by G. Wallace Woodworth to write the piece for the Harvard Glee Club in 1941.

Like Carter, David Conte studied under Nadia Boulanger. His piece "Crossing the Bar," commissioned by the Cornell University Glee Club, holds special significance for Tucker who had the honor of conducting its premiere. Now it will be performed under the direction of the gifted Associate Director Julie Huang Tucker. She recalls, “It was an important musical touchstone for me when my mom passed away, in the way a song becomes meaningful to you because of how and when it entered your life.” She’s moved by the text, a poem by Tennyson, and its comparison of life to a journey at sea, with death simply a passage over the horizon. Conte's extended harmonic language in this piece evokes a connection to the French tradition while introducing a distinctly American strength and directness. French music from the Romantic to Modern era is known for its atmospheric quality, where timbre often takes precedence over form, with an ethereal quality that’s both intellectual and sensual, creating a unique sonic experience.

The men’s choral sound has a unique beauty that resonates deeply with listeners, singers, and conductors. Scott Tucker reflects, “Throughout my 17 years at Cornell, and now with the Camerata, I've felt a responsibility to inspire and support young men in choral singing. After the voice change, the male voice can be vulnerable, plus society often imposes a stigma on young men who love to sing. It’s my mission to ensure that every youngster and veteran who cherishes singing has the opportunity to pursue it. That's why I'm so pleased that the Young Men's Ensemble (YME) of the Children's Chorus of Washington is performing with us.” YME will sing the traditional US folk song "Cindy," under the direction of Don Cotton. Both ensembles join forces on the macaronic "Vive L’Amour" plus the rousing "Choeur des Soldats" (Soldiers' Chorus) from Gounod’s "Faust."

Hear Washington Men’s Camerata and the Young Men’s Ensemble of the Children’s Chorus of Washington in Pardon Our French! March 22 at 8pm at Live! at 10th & G / First UCC DC, 945 G St NW, Washington, DC. Camerata concerts are free to all students, otherwise tickets are $35 or four for $95, at the door or camerata.com

"Choeur des Soldats" (Soldiers' Chorus) from "Faust" by Charles Gounod • Washington Men's Camerata

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.