NurseAmerica Launches Travel Nursing Program to Meet Growing Healthcare Demand

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NurseAmerica, a leading healthcare solutions provider, is excited to announce the official launch of its Travel Nursing Program, designed to connect skilled nurses with high-demand healthcare facilities across the United States. This initiative aims to address critical nurse shortages, enhance patient care, and provide nurses with greater flexibility and career growth opportunities.

As the healthcare industry faces an ongoing shortage of registered nurses, NurseAmerica’s Travel Nursing Program offers a strategic workforce solution that benefits both healthcare providers and nursing professionals. The program allows hospitals, surgery centers, and rehabilitation facilities to quickly access qualified nursing talent to fill urgent staffing gaps while offering nurses competitive compensation, flexible contracts, and opportunities to work in diverse healthcare settings.

Why Travel Nursing with NurseAmerica?

• Competitive Pay & Benefits – Industry leading rates with comprehensive benefits including health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

• Nationwide Assignments – Exciting opportunities in New York, California, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and more.

• Career Growth – Work in leading healthcare facilities, expand clinical expertise, and build a rewarding career.

• Streamlined Placement Process – Quick and hassle-free onboarding with dedicated support from NurseAmerica’s recruitment team.

• No Conversion Fees – Nurses can become employees of the client after an initial period at no additional cost.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Travel Nursing Program, which not only helps healthcare facilities maintain high-quality patient care but also empowers nurses with new career possibilities,” said Farhan Bashir, CEO of NurseAmerica. “By leveraging our extensive talent network and recruitment expertise, we aim to support healthcare institutions in providing the best possible care, no matter where they are.”

How to Get Started

Healthcare facilities in need of travel nurses and nurses looking for exciting travel opportunities can learn more by visiting www.nurseamerica.us or contacting hr@nurseamerica.us.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Roda Cardoso

info@nurseamerica.us

866-472-4111

