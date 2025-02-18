John Muir Health Adopts New Technology to Treat Atrial Fibrillation

John Muir Health is proud to invest in the latest technologies that enable us to provide world-class cardiac care in our East Bay community.” — Dr. Anurag Gupta, Medical Director of Cardiac Rhythm Center

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized as a premier provider of cardiovascular care in the San Francisco Bay Area, John Muir Health is continually investing in the latest innovations to improve patient care. One of the newest technologies utilized by the East Bay community health system is called Pulsed Field Ablation and it has the potential to be a game changer for patients who need treatment for a common heart issue — atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is regularly treated by a cardiac procedure called ablation. During a traditional ablation procedure, a catheter is guided to the interior of the heart and generates extreme temperatures – hot or cold – to destroy targeted areas in the heart associated with abnormal heart rhythms. One of the risks of this procedure is that the extreme temperatures it generates can unintentionally damage other parts of the heart, as well as surrounding tissues and organs.

Pulsed Field Ablation, however, does not rely on using extreme temperatures for ablation. Instead, it relies on tissue selective, non-thermal electric fields to ablate heart tissue, which potentially limits damage to surrounding structures.

“The incidence of atrial fibrillation is on the rise, and safe, effective and efficient therapies like Pulsed Field Ablation enable us to treat more patients, potentially reduce complications and deliver effective outcomes,” said Dr. Anurag Gupta, Medical Director of John Muir Health’s Cardiac Rhythm Center. “John Muir Health is proud to invest in the latest technologies that enable us to provide world-class cardiac care in our East Bay community.”

Atrial fibrillation occurs when the top two chambers of the heart, the atria, beat too fast and with an irregular rhythm (fibrillation). Atrial fibrillation, the most common type of arrhythmia, can decrease the heart’s pumping efficiency, which can cause blood cells to pool and stick together, forming clots in the heart, which can lead to a stroke. People with atrial fibrillation have a higher risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications than those with normal heart rhythms.

John Muir Health offers a full spectrum of cardiovascular services at both its Walnut Creek and Concord Medical Centers, with physicians located throughout Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties. The health system’s cardiovascular programs and expert medical staff have earned numerous awards and recognitions, demonstrating their commitment to and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart disease. John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers are also designated as Contra Costa County STEMI Receiving Centers for severe heart attack patients.

For more information on the treatment of atrial fibrillation and John Muir Health’s cardiovascular services, go to www.johnmuirhealth.com/services/cardiovascular-services.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.