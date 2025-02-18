In-Dash Navigation System Market Registering a CAGR of 11.6% Forecast, 2021-2030 | says Allied Market Research

In-Dash Navigation System Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In-Dash Navigation System Market by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, Screen Size, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global in-dash navigation system market size was valued at $12,156.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,406.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.👉 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4566 The demand for in-dash navigation system is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to greater need for navigation services, real-time traffic status, and entertainment. Most in-dash navigation systems available in the market are touchscreen to simplify the navigation of both, menu and maps. Many in-dash navigation systems offer additional features such as audio capabilities, the ability to connect smartphones, and stream music.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the in-dash navigation system market during the forecasted period. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicle, development of autonomous vehicles, and introduction of safety regulations by governments in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of in-dash navigation system market The report offers detailed segmentation of the global in-dash navigation system market on the basis of technology, component, vehicle type, screen size, sales channel, and region.👉 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4566 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the 2D maps segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 3D maps segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟒% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the original equipment manufacturer segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share of the global in-dash navigation system market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟎% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Europe is expected to portray the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟔% during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Alpine Electronics, Inc.Continental AGDenso CorporationDXC Technology CompanyGarmin Ltd.Panasonic CorporationPioneer CorporationRobert Bosch GmbhSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd.TomTom International BV.👉 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-dash-navigation-system-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of StudyBy technology, the 3D map segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By component, the display unit segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By screen size, the 6 inches to 11 inches segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

