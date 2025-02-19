SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with NAGA Games for Leading iGaming Slot Content

SCCG Partners with NAGA Games for Leading iGaming Slot Content

Through this collaboration, SCCG will focus on expanding NAGA Games’ reach.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory and business development, has announced a strategic partnership with NAGA Games, a premier iGaming studio specializing in innovative slot game development. Through this collaboration, SCCG will focus on expanding NAGA Games’ reach by connecting their content with game aggregators, USA sweepstakes casinos, platform providers, and direct integrations worldwide.

NAGA Games is at the forefront of redefining the modern slot gaming experience, combining cutting-edge math, art, and gameplay mechanics to craft compelling products for players. With a mission to reinvent classic slot games and enhance user engagement, NAGA Games delivers high-quality, visually immersive, and mathematically optimized gaming experiences. Backed by a Class II license from the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and certifications from major regulatory bodies, NAGA Games is positioned for rapid expansion in key regulated markets, including Europe, North America, and beyond.

As part of this partnership, SCCG will provide comprehensive business development and global distribution support, leveraging its extensive industry network to secure strategic partnerships for NAGA Games. SCCG has an established track record of bringing top-tier iGaming content to new markets and will ensure that NAGA Games is integrated into leading game aggregators, prominent sweepstakes casino platforms in the USA, and top-tier platform providers.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, stated:

“The iGaming industry is driven by innovation, and NAGA Games is pushing the boundaries of what players expect from modern slot gaming. Their commitment to blending sophisticated math models with captivating art and engaging gameplay creates a world-class experience. Through our partnership, SCCG will bring NAGA Games’ content to a broader audience, facilitating high-value partnerships with key operators, aggregators, and platform providers across multiple global markets. We are excited to help NAGA Games scale their presence and accelerate their growth within the industry.”

David Charnley Head of Sales for NAGA Games commented:

It’s great to partner with Stephen and the SCCG team. With our high-class games, we look forward to building a successful partnership and continuing our presence in new markets, including the US.

This collaboration will enable NAGA Games to strengthen its foothold in regulated markets while expanding its influence across game aggregation platforms, direct operator integrations, and the rapidly growing U.S. sweepstakes casino segment. SCCG’s extensive global reach and expertise in navigating complex market landscapes will play a crucial role in maximizing the impact of NAGA Games’ unique slot offerings.

About NAGA Games

NAGA Games is a leading slot game provider dedicated to redefining the modern iGaming experience. By combining advanced mathematics, high-quality artistic design, and immersive gameplay, NAGA Games creates engaging, high-performing slot titles tailored to meet the evolving demands of global players. With a Class II license from the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and certifications from major gaming regulators, NAGA Games is committed to delivering licensed, responsible, and innovative gaming content worldwide.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

