USD 110.7 Billion Revenue Expected in Satellite Communication Market | Asia-Pacific Region to Register the Highest CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Satellite Communication Market by Application (Voice Communication, Broadcasting, and Data Communication), Component (Equipment and Services), and End-Use Industry (Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Media, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global satellite communication industry was pegged at $56.01 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Development of Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems, increase in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions, and rise in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast drive the growth of the global satellite communication market. On the other hand, cyber security threats to satellite communication and interference in satellite data transmission restrain the growth. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancements in satellite missions and deployment of 5G network through satellites are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.By application, the broadcasting segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027, due to rise in demand for direct-to-home satellite broadcasting services. However, the data communication segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is because it is used for real-time data conveyance for applications such as meteorological, hydrological, and marine among others.Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, garnered the major share in 2019-By region, Europe, followed by Asia-pacific and North America, contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global market, due to increase in adoption of the technology among industries such as civil and defense in the European region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, due to increased investment in deploying satellite communication in countries such as China and India.Frontrunners in the industry-Cobham Ltd.General Dynamics CorporationGilat Satellite Networks Ltd.Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat)Inmarsat Global LimitedL3Harris Technologies, Inc.SES S.A.SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.EchoStar CorporationTelesat CanadaViasat, Inc.Report Highlights:Detailed overview of parent marketChanging market dynamics in the industryIn-depth market segmentationHistorical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and valueRecent industry trends and developmentsCompetitive landscapeStrategies of key players and products offeredPotential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

