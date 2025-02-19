Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders Gala 2025

Caribe Gala 2025 - Get Your Tickets!

This event will bring together over 300 attendees from Fairfield County, including business owners, community leaders, elected officials, and philanthropists

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgeport, Connecticut - Caribe Gala 2025: A Night of Celebration and Impact

The highly anticipated Caribe Gala 2025 is set to take place on April 25, 2025, bringing together more than 300 distinguished guests from across Fairfield County. This premier event will welcome business owners, community leaders, elected officials, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs for an evening of celebration, networking, and giving back.

Hosted by Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders (BCYL), the Caribe Gala serves as a vital fundraiser to support youth empowerment through education, leadership development, and athletic programs. In 2024 alone, BCYL made a significant impact, reaching over 2,400 students with mentorship, scholarships, college and workforce readiness programs. With the support of sponsors and advertisers, BCYL aims to expand these efforts even further in 2025 and beyond.

Support the Mission – Become a Sponsor or Advertiser

BCYL is currently seeking sponsors and advertisers for this year's gala. This is a unique opportunity for businesses and organizations to gain visibility among a highly engaged audience while directly contributing to the success of youth-focused initiatives.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities include:

✅ Sponsorship Tiers: (Platinum, Gold, Silver, and more)

✅ Ad Placement in the Official Event Program

✅ On-Site Recognition and Branding Opportunities

Every contribution helps fund programs that provide mentorship, scholarships, college workforce readiness initiatives, and athletic opportunities for young people in our community.

Get Involved Today!

Together, we can empower the next generation and make Caribe Gala 2025 a truly inspiring and impactful event!

For more information on sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please contact: lserrano@bcyl.org

About BCYL

BCYL is dedicated to providing young people with educational, leadership, and athletic opportunities that help them achieve their fullest potential. By fostering mentorship, skill development, and community engagement, BCYL equips youth with the tools needed to become positive contributors to society.

Event Date: April 25, 2025

Location: Sacred Heart University, Martire Family Arena, 135 Easton Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825

Website: Events (https://www.bcyl.org/re)Tickets (https://www.bcyl.org/re)

