Elite Renewal Med Spa Hosts 'March Into Radiance' Event on Thursday, March 13th

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Renewal Med Spa announces an exclusive beauty and wellness event , March Into Radiance, scheduled for Thursday, March 13th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. This special gathering aims to provide the community with insights into advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments while offering an engaging and informative experience.Guests will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in non-invasive aesthetic procedures and wellness services. The event will feature expert-led discussions on treatments such as laser hair removal, advanced skin care, Botox and dermal fillers, hormone optimization, and overall health solutions.Event Highlights:Exclusive Event Specials – Limited-time discounts on select treatments and packagesRaffle Prizes – Opportunities to win beauty and wellness giveawaysExpert Insights – Informational sessions on leading aesthetic and wellness treatmentsComplimentary Swag Bags & Refreshments – A welcoming environment with light refreshmentsEvent Details:📍 Elite Renewal Med Spa1655 South Enterprise Avenue, Suite A3, Springfield, MO 65804🗓 Thursday, March 13th⏰ 6:00 – 8:00 PMSpace is limited, and advance registration is recommended. More details and RSVP information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-into-radiance-an-exclusive-beauty-wellness-event-tickets-1244911195899?aff=oddtdtcreator About Elite Renewal Med SpaElite Renewal Med Spa specializes in aesthetic and wellness services, integrating state-of-the-art technology with personalized care. The med spa is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their beauty and wellness goals through expert-led treatments and comprehensive solutions.

