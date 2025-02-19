Submit Release
Elite Renewal Med Spa Hosts 'March Into Radiance' Event on Thursday, March 13th

Join us at Elite Renewal Med Spa on March 13 for a night of beauty, wellness, and self-care!

This event offers a unique opportunity for the community to learn about innovative services in a relaxed, educational setting.”
— Jennifer Storey
SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Renewal Med Spa announces an exclusive beauty and wellness event, March Into Radiance, scheduled for Thursday, March 13th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. This special gathering aims to provide the community with insights into advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments while offering an engaging and informative experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in non-invasive aesthetic procedures and wellness services. The event will feature expert-led discussions on treatments such as laser hair removal, advanced skin care, Botox and dermal fillers, hormone optimization, and overall health solutions.

Event Highlights:
Exclusive Event Specials – Limited-time discounts on select treatments and packages
Raffle Prizes – Opportunities to win beauty and wellness giveaways
Expert Insights – Informational sessions on leading aesthetic and wellness treatments
Complimentary Swag Bags & Refreshments – A welcoming environment with light refreshments

Event Details:
📍 Elite Renewal Med Spa
1655 South Enterprise Avenue, Suite A3, Springfield, MO 65804
🗓 Thursday, March 13th
⏰ 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Space is limited, and advance registration is recommended. More details and RSVP information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-into-radiance-an-exclusive-beauty-wellness-event-tickets-1244911195899?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Elite Renewal Med Spa
Elite Renewal Med Spa specializes in aesthetic and wellness services, integrating state-of-the-art technology with personalized care. The med spa is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their beauty and wellness goals through expert-led treatments and comprehensive solutions.

Jennifer Storey
Elite Renewal Med Spa
+1 417-220-4480
info@epp.llc
