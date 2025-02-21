Ruchi Harnal of Harnal Travel Named to Travel + Leisure Magazine’s A-List

Ruchi Harnal, founder and CEO of Harnal Travel

Harnal lauded for her multi-generational options; second accolade for Georgetown-based agent.

I’m honored to be on this exclusive list. With firsthand insights from visiting 160+ countries, I love crafting memorable, tailored journeys and being globally recognized for it.” — Ruchi Harnal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Georgetown’s own Ruchi Harnal was named to travel magazine Travel + Leisure’s 23rd annual list of the most influential trip specialists in the world.

Travel + Leisure Magazine specifically recognized Ruchi Harnal for her extensive expertise in multigenerational travel, a segment which emphasizes strengthening family bonds through curated experiences that not only cater to a broad range of ages and abilities but also foster opportunities for connection.

“I’m humbled to be added to this exclusive list,” said Ruchi Harnal, founder and CEO of Harnal Travel. “I’ve visited over 160 countries – many of them with my young son – and my travel expertise enables me to provide unique, firsthand insights and help clients create memorable journeys tailored to their needs. To continue to be recognized on a global scale for a job that I love to do is truly special.”

Harnal is no stranger to travel awards; she’s attended the invite-only International Luxury Travel Market trade show Cannes for several years, where the most influential players in the luxury travel industry gather on the French Riviera to discuss the latest trends and create partnerships. In 2024, Condé Nast Traveler named her one of the world’s Top Travel Specialists, an accolade that brought on an increase in exposure for her firm and highlighted the extensive industry experience that Harnal brings to her role. Now, Travel + Leisure has given her its stamp of approval - awarded to less than one percent of global travel agencies - cementing Ruchi Harnal’s reputation as one of the world’s premier bespoke travel advisors.

Ruchi Harnal founded Harnal Travel in 2019 with a view to creating personalized, seamless, and meaningful journeys that go beyond mere travel. The agency prides itself on offering authentic, immersive experiences that connect travelers to the heart of a destination. Harnal Travel believes in anticipating needs before they arise, delivering exclusive access to hidden gems, and crafting transformative experiences that leave lasting memories. For more information please visit Harnal Travel’s website or social media channels.

