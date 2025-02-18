WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, IP Telephony Market Size Set to Reach USD 7.50 Billion by 2030 | Driving Growth with a 13.7% CAGR . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global IP telephony market was valued at $2,130.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,506.54 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in adoption by businesses, low costs of IP telephony systems, and ease in integration drive the growth of the global IP telephony market. However, requirement of stable & reliable internet connection and poor voice quality hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration of 5G technology in IP telephony systems presents new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12276 The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, call type, installation type, enterprise size, end user and region. By offering, it is bifurcated into solutions (hardware and software) and services (consulting/ implementation and maintenance). By type, it is classified into integrated access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, managed IP PBX, and hosted IP PBX. Based on call type, it is segregated into international calls and domestic calls. By installation type, the market is divided into wired and wireless. Based on enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. By end user, the market is segmented into corporate, government and residential. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global IP telephony market, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to customers availing new ways to communicate with merchants and customers to expand their customer base and utilize their mobile devices to communicate. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in preference for VoIP phone services over traditional phone lines.Based on end user, the corporate segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global IP telephony market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to cost effectiveness in implementation as IP telephony offers lower overall costs in comparison to traditional phone carriers. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to enabling users to make calls through the internet rather than having to rely on traditional landline or cell phones.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12276 Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global IP telephony industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to investments by businesses, especially those in the more advanced markets, in IP telephony solutions and upgrades that can be integrated with unified communications (UC) applications. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the IP telephony industry such as DIALPAD, INC., Freshworks Inc, Intermedia.net, Inc., Microsoft, Mitel Networks Corp., Ooma, Inc, RingCentral MVP, Vonage, Ziff Davis, Inc., and 8x8, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the IP telephony market.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12276 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨● During the Covid-19 pandemic, the mobile IP telephony apps became increasingly popular in different industry verticals. For instance, doctors and healthcare professional benefited considerably from the usage of mobile IP telephony applications in offering consultation, providing training, and conducting meetings.● Moreover, the education sector utilized the IP telephony infrastructure considerably to facilitate video calling for online classrooms.The commercial sectors enabled employees with IP video telephony to work from anywhere at any time and utilize remote access technologies. This enabled flexibility and helped employees in enhancing their work quality and productivity.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-telephony-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Dark Web Intelligence Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dark-web-intelligence-market-A17228 2. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/signals-intelligence-market 3. Asia Pacific Voice Over LTE Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-voice-over-lte-market-A15897 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.