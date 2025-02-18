Beatles on the Beach Returns to Delray Beach for ‘Sun, Fun, Love and Music’ at Old School Square March 6-9, 2025

OSS New Logo DDA Logo Beatles on the Beach 2025 Beatles on the Beach 2025

Headliners Include Night Ranger & Live and Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to Paul McCartney

We are excited to show off our beautiful Delray Beach to the thousands of Beatles and classic rock fans that make the yearly trip to our festival! Let's all enjoy some Sun, Fun, Love and Music!” — Daniel Hartwell of United We Rock, Producer of Beatles on the Beach

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach Old School Square is excited to announce the much-awaited Beatles on the Beach Festival is set to return to Downtown Delray Beach this March featuring headliners Night Ranger and Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to Paul McCartney. The festival, which celebrates The Beatles and classic rock in America, will run from Thursday, March 6 to March 9, 2025, at The Amphitheatre at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Delray Beach.As the ultimate celebration of the iconic British rock band, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for all music enthusiasts, with Beatles-inspired bands and performers, classic rock superstars Night Ranger, and “LIVE and LET DIE!” A Symphonic Tribute to Paul McCartney with live orchestra featuring Tony Kishman, who is regarded by “Beatlemaniacs” as the world’s best McCartney look-alike/sound alike.The City of Delray Beach will be transformed into a vibrant haven for Beatles fans, offering a wide range of exciting events including live performances, tribute acts, BeatleCon, Beatles Art Exhibition, Beatles Bar Crawl, Abbey Road replica, car show, interactive exhibits and more.WHEN: Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9, 2025. For a full schedule and lineup of the weekend, please click visit: https://beatlesonthebeach.com/lineup-2025/ WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444, and various other venues in downtown Delray Beach. Parking is available in the Old School Square garage.WHO: Performances include Night Ranger, “LIVE and LET DIE,” The Peakles, Beatline, Penny Lane, Gregg Bissonette and more.COST: The all-inclusive, day or weekend passes start at $39.50 per day or an affordable full multi day event VIP Credential for $185.50. All tickets can be purchased here. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the venue. Tickets include food and beverage discounts at participating merchants.ALL ticket holders also receive a Boat Load of FREE stuff and discounts all over town (over $150 in value), including: https://beatlesonthebeach.com/free-stuff-with-your-ticket/ QUOTE: Daniel Hartwell of United We Rock, Producer of Beatles on the Beach: “We are excited to show off our beautiful Delray Beach to the thousands of Beatles and classic rock fans that make the yearly trip to our festival! Let's all enjoy some Sun, Fun, Love and Music!”For more information about the festival, performers, and schedule, visit https://beatlesonthebeach.com/ For a full list of Downtown Delray Beach events, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Old School SquareOld School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com

