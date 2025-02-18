South Asia & Oceania Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Set to Reach US$ 545.7 Million by 2034

Alkyl polyglucosides are eco-friendly, biodegradable surfactants used in personal care, homecare, and industrial products for superior cleaning.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, Revenue from alkyl polyglucoside sales in South Asia & Oceania is expected to reach US$ 185.7 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034. This biodegradable, non-ionic surfactant, derived from natural resources like coconut and corn oils, is environmentally friendly with minimal toxicity. Its versatility and compatibility with other ingredients make it widely used in industrial, agricultural, and personal care & cosmetics applications.Alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) have gained popularity in laundry and personal care products due to their biodegradability and ability to replace petrochemical-based surfactants. With excellent surface-active properties and low toxicity, they are increasingly used in personal care and cosmetics, including hand soaps, sunscreens, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and facial cleansers. Sugar-based surfactants like APGs are gentle on the scalp, providing great foam and viscosity without damaging natural oils, making them ideal for sensitive skin.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9705 The rising awareness of environmental concerns has significantly increased the demand for eco-friendly surfactants in South Asia & Oceania. As consumers become more conscious of the harmful effects of traditional chemical surfactants on both human health and the environment, there is a shift toward sustainable alternatives. Bio-based surfactants, such as alkyl polyglucoside (APG), are gaining popularity due to their environmentally friendly properties. APGs are derived from renewable raw materials, such as coconut and corn oils, and are fully biodegradable. The production process combines glucose and fatty alcohols to create a surfactant that breaks down naturally, reducing environmental impact. This growing demand for green cleaning products is a response to the need for safer, healthier, and more sustainable alternatives in various industries.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Alkyl polyglucoside sales in South Asia & Oceania is expected to reach US$ 545.7 million by the end of 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034.The demand for alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) in India is on the rise, driven by a growing shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable chemical products. With the Indian government actively promoting environmental sustainability through policies that encourage the use of eco-friendly additives in consumer goods, the demand for APGs has increased, particularly in the personal care and cosmetics sectors. The market value for APGs in India is expected to reach US$ 71.2 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034, and projected to reach US$ 223.12 million by 2034. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there is a strong preference for natural and safe ingredients like APGs in cosmetics and personal hygiene products, further boosting market growth.In Australia and New Zealand, the demand for APGs is fueled by high environmental awareness and stringent regulations on chemical usage. These countries have a strong cultural emphasis on sustainability, which is reflected in the rising demand for eco-friendly products, especially in personal care, household cleaning, and industrial applications. The market for APGs in this region is expected to reach US$ 39.7 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%, with a projected value of US$ 120.04 million by 2034. Regulatory frameworks, such as the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS) and New Zealand's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), support the adoption of safer and greener chemical alternatives, further propelling APG usage.Key players in Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry:Key players in the alkyl polyglucoside industry are Kao Corporation; Godrej Industries; Galaxy Surfactants Limited; Nouryon; Stepan Company.Rising Demand for Alkyl Polyglucosides in Eco-Friendly Homecare and Personal Care ProductsAlkyl polyglucosides (APGs), known for their mildness, biodegradability, and surface activity, are increasingly used as emulsifying agents in various formulations. These non-ionic surfactants help lower surface tension between immiscible liquids like oil and water, enabling efficient blending and stabilizing emulsions. Their ability to enhance the stability of emulsions makes them suitable for a range of personal care and cosmetic products, where compatibility with skin and mucous membranes is essential. APGs are particularly effective in applications where gentle yet reliable performance is needed, making them a popular choice for formulations targeting sensitive skin.The demand for APGs is rising in the homecare sector due to their superior cleaning properties, low toxicity, and environmental friendliness. Products like laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners are increasingly incorporating APGs. For instance, Earth Friendly Products’ ECOS laundry detergent uses APGs as its primary surfactant, while Method All-Purpose Cleaner and Ecover Dishwashing Liquid rely on APGs to deliver effective cleaning without harmful effects. Their ability to enhance foam and reduce surface tension makes them ideal for use in eco-friendly homecare products, offering powerful cleaning without compromising environmental safety.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9705 Segmentation of Alkyl Polyglucoside Study in South Asia & OceaniaThe alkyl polyglucoside market is segmented by product type, primary function, application, and country. The product types include Coco, Lauryl, Decyl, and Capryl, each catering to different formulations. Primary functions of alkyl polyglucosides range from cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, and wetting agents to degreasing agents, solubilizing agents, hydrotropic agents, and foaming agents. These versatile surfactants are widely used in various applications, including homecare, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, agricultural chemicals, oil fields, and admixtures for cement, concrete, and plaster. Geographically, the market is prominent in countries like India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of South Asia and Oceania (SAO), where demand is rising due to increasing environmental awareness and the preference for sustainable products.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market : The Europe alkyl polyglucoside market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a projected market value of US$ 700 million by the end of the forecast period. Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis in Europe : demand for alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) in Europe is estimated at a market valuation of US$ 566.7 million in 2024. 