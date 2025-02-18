Top Growth Driver In The Tissue Fixation Devices Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Chronic Diseases On The Market

The Business Research Company

Tissue Fixation Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The global landscape of the tissue fixation devices market has witnessed a robust growth over recent years and is projected for continuous expansion. Poised to grow from a market size of $15.67 billion in 2024 to $16.58 billion in 2025, the industry is set to achieve a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This forward momentum in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in surgical techniques, a swell in the incidence of orthopedic disorders, an aging global population, alongside the adoption of advanced materials and designs for tissue fixation devices.

How is the Historical and Projected growth Trending in the Tissue Fixation Devices Market?

Looking towards the future, the tissue fixation devices market size is predicted to witness strong growth in forthcoming years, escalating to $20.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. This relentless ascent during the predictive period draws from factors such as growth in ambulatory surgical centers, the emergence of biodegradable devices and an escalating healthcare expenditure. These, combined with rising awareness and screening programs, alongside the integration of 3D printing and smart materials into tissue fixation devices lead the projection.

How are Chronic Diseases propelling the Growth of the Tissue Fixation Devices Market?

The increasingly prevalent chronic diseases during this period are expected to accelerate the growth of the tissue fixation devices market. These diseases, largely driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, rising obesity rates, and improved diagnostic capabilities, make extensive use of tissue fixation devices for stabilizing and supporting tissues during surgical interventions. This fosters effective healing and improves patient outcomes. This development has been borne out by recent data. In February 2024, the US-based National Center for Health Statistics disclosed that the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed arthritis among adults aged 18 and older stood at 18.9% in 2022. The data further revealed that women were more frequently affected, with a prevalence of 21.5%, compared to 16.1% in men.

Which Key Industry Players are Fostering the Growth of the Tissue Fixation Devices Market?

Major companies propelling the growth of the tissue fixation devices market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Ethicon Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, In2Bones Global Inc., Conmed Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Orthofix Medical Inc., LimaCorporate S.p.A., Exactech Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Medartis AG, Aap Implantate AG, Promedics Orthopaedic Ltd.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Tissue Fixation Devices Market?

These industry giants have been dedicating resources and focus to the development of innovative tissue stabilization systems designed to enhance treatment outcomes and improve patient care. For example, in May 2022, the US-based medical device company, Paragon 28 Inc., introduced its TenoTac 2.0 Soft Tissue Fixation System to the market. This system is created to improve the treatment of hammertoe and other soft tissue repair procedures, offering enhanced soft tissue capture for better stabilization and correction of contractures in the lesser toes. It further boasts a streamlined tensioning technique, enabling easier application of exact tension to soft tissues during surgery.

What Market Segmentations Drive the Tissue Fixation Devices Industry?

The tissue fixation devices market is segmented by:

1 Type: Sutures And Suture Anchors, Interference Screws, Plates And Pins, Buttons, Arrows, Darts, Other Types

2 Application: Routine Histology, Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Electron Microscopy, Molecular Diagnostics

3 End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Biomedical Companies, Forensic Laboratories

Subsegments include:

1 Sutures And Suture Anchors: Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures, Metallic Suture Anchors, Bioabsorbable Suture Anchors

2 Interference Screws: Bioabsorbable Interference Screws, Metallic Interference Screws

3 Plates and Pins: Metallic Plates and Pins, Bioabsorbable Plates and Pins

4 Buttons: Cortical Buttons, Toggle Buttons

5 Arrows: Bioabsorbable Arrows, Metallic Arrows

6 Darts: Bioabsorbable Darts, Metallic Darts

7 Other Types: Staples, Spikes, Wires

How does the Regional Outlook of Tissue Fixation Devices Market Look Like?

Regionally speaking, North America stood as the largest region in the tissue fixation devices market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also contributing to the global market.

