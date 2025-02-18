New Book, ‘Leadership is Personal,’ Inspires Readers to Discover the Leader Within

Brad Mahon releases "Leadership is Personal: How Community and Culture Lead to Business Success" with Advantage Books.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his new book Leadership is Personal: How Community and Culture Lead to Business Success , author and college president Brad Mahon demonstrates why self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and values are the hallmarks of purpose-driven leadership.As the book’s subtitle suggests, Mahon operates on the premise that community engagement and corporate culture drive business success. He explains why this is so and weaves in examples from his life and career, which saw him rise to the position of president and CEO of Great Plains College in Saskatchewan.“Through my words and real-world examples, I hope to help those leading a team of one or many, a small business or a large company, in urban and rural settings alike,” he writes. “This book distills hard-won lessons so readers can achieve similar benefits in their organizations.”Those lessons date back to childhood when Mahon’s elementary school principal named him one of the captains for school intramurals. In that role, the principal encouraged him to help others, especially the younger children, through his words and deeds. Mahon didn’t realize it at the time, but it was an early lesson in seeing leadership as service to others––something central to his approach to leading.In Leadership is Personal, published by Advantage Books, Mahon divides his lessons into three parts: “Discovering the Leader Within You,” “Fostering Community Connections,” and “Cultivating Internal Culture.”Each chapter concludes with key takeaways, such as: “Know and commit to your personal and professional values.” “Community engagement begins with showing up—and introducing yourself often.” “Ask community partners the question: ‘What can we do for you?’ ”Chapters also include prompts to encourage reflection, such as: “What experiences shaped your values?” “Think about the one-on-one conversations that have most profoundly impacted your life.”“At its core,” Mahon writes, “leadership is a personal journey of self-discovery, learning to connect, and building partnerships.”Brad Mahon, the author of Leadership is Personal: How Community and Culture Lead to Business Success, is the president and CEO of Great Plains College in Saskatchewan. He has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, including serving as a dean at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta. In 2022, Mahon received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, recognizing his service to the education sector.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

