Fruit Puree Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3%: Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial

The fruit puree market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fruit puree is a processed fruit product that is made by heating, pressing, mashing, and sieving fresh fruit. A healthy substitute for cooking oils is the resulting creamy paste that is semi-liquid. Fruit purees are sometimes used in place of butter or oil by consumers trying to reduce their calorie intake. This can increase the flavor of the baked goods without adding any unhealthy trans fats. While certain fruit purees are pasteurized to reduce the microbial load, purees are often stored in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life. Since no juice or fibrous parts are left out throughout the process, fruit purees preserve all of the nutritious value of fresh fruits. Fruit seeds are typically removed during the processing stage, while some purees are also available with seeds.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06042 Fruit puree is used more frequently in a variety of food preparation processes and is renowned for its adaptability in the food and beverage sector. It is frequently used as an ingredient in a variety of food and beverage categories, including baby food, dairy desserts, bakery fillings, everyday foods, beverages, flavors for the food industry, etc. For instance, among Dutch producers of mixed taste drinks, mango is a very popular addition. These mixed-flavor juices, which are sometimes referred to as "Tropical," "Exotic," or "Multivitamin," include some mango puree. Juice blending businesses combine mango puree with a variety of other ingredients to create unique combinations that are appealing to consumers, particularly in Europe.The global fruit puree market is analyzed based on product, nature, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into tropical and exotic fruits, citrus fruits, berries, and others. Among these, the berries segment occupied the major fruit puree market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to their low-calorie content, high antioxidant concentration, vitamin C content, and benefits for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, berries are among the healthiest fruits to consume.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6cdf645abecae5fa7fc9523e85631c1f By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. The organic segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The organic fruit puree market demand is also rising, particularly when customers are becoming more knowledgeable about the advantages of producing fruit using organic methods.By application, it is classified into cosmetics & personal care products, food & beverage, and others. Further, food & beverage segment is bifurcated into bakery & dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience foods, and baby foods. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fruit puree is used in a variety of drinks, including smoothies, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages. A rising market exists for juices created from exotic fruit purees, and bartenders employ fruit purees to make cocktails in addition to other uses. This will help the fruit puree market in the food and beverage application segment to flourish. Thus, these fruit puree market trends are driving the market growth.The region that dominated the global fruit puree market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest fruit puree market growth during the forecast period. The region's market is primarily being driven by rising consumer purchasing power and the growth of the foodservice industry. The regional fruit puree market is expanding in part due to the growing use of fruit puree in the food processing sectors, including infant formula, smoothies, snacks, yogurt, sauces, and ice creams.Exporters in both developed and developing nations faced a number of difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The implementation of lockdown and curfew procedures on a global scale had an impact on both domestic and foreign manufacture of fruit puree, which in turn hindered fruit puree market expansion. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic had a negative influence on the fruit puree market in 2020 as a result of decreased company sales and operations being suspended.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06042 The major players analyzed for global fruit puree industry are Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYBy product, the berries segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,616.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,853.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,290.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,332.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.Depending on application, the food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,229.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,956.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,485.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,971.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

