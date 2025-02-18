STEM Greater Houston Hosts Inaugural STEM Fest to Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators

SGA-ASME collaboration expands access to STEM education in urban areas and helps foster a diverse pipeline of future innovators, creators, and problem-solvers

Through this partnership, we’re creating pathways for students of all backgrounds to explore careers in engineering and STEM-related fields.” — Dr. Calvin Mackie

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM Greater Houston, powered by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), announced an inaugural STEM Fest on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the MI3 Center, 1135 Ella Crossing Drive, Houston, TX 77090.

The exciting event will unite students in grades K-12 for a morning of over 60 hands-on STEM activities, providing a fun and interactive environment where children can explore science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Sponsored by the ASME Foundation, STEM Greater Houston, ASME, and the MI3 Center, the event is FREE for all students.

“We are thrilled to bring STEM Fest to Houston,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM Global Action (SGA). “Through this partnership, we’re creating pathways for students of all backgrounds to explore careers in engineering and STEM-related fields. By making STEM education equitable and engaging, we are opening doors for future engineers, scientists, and leaders who will help shape our world.”

Stephanie Viola, Managing Director of Programs & Philanthropy at ASME, proclaimed that students' first experiences with STEM are powerful. “Our goal is to inspire young minds and expand their horizons by showing them the exciting possibilities that STEM offers,” she said. “Through STEM Global Action, we are committed to making STEM education a catalyst for change and empowerment in communities nationwide.”

The STEM Fest marks a significant milestone in the partnership between SGA, STEM Greater Houston and ASME. The collaboration aims to expand access to STEM education in urban areas and help foster a diverse pipeline of future innovators, creators, and problem-solvers. Together, STEM Greater Houston and SGA are working to provide students—especially those from underrepresented communities—with the inspiration, resources, and hands-on experiences they need to pursue careers in STEM.

STEM Fest Highlights:

• 60+ interactive STEM stations featuring activities across science, technology, engineering, and math

• Career exploration with opportunities to connect with mentors and industry professionals

• Hands-on activities such as flying drones, creating motorized cars, and experimenting with cutting-edge technologies and much, much more

“STEM education is crucial for developing the next generation of innovators,” said Dr. Mackie. “Events like STEM Fest allow students to discover their passion for STEM early on. By participating, students can connect with mentors, explore career paths, and develop the skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving world. This event is a valuable resource for students, parents, and educators alike to engage with STEM in an exciting and accessible way.”

REGISTER NOW: This free event is open to all K-12 students. Registration is required. There are limited spots available. Register now: registration.stemnola.com.

Video Example of A STEM Fest: https://youtu.be/zv4ajl8NZKc?si=i5n_srm29qjDcmuj

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman

504-583-5862/jpittman@stemnola.com

****

About STEM Greater Houston STEM Greater Houston is committed to enhancing the STEM landscape in the Houston area by providing young people with the tools, resources, and opportunities to succeed in STEM fields. This event is part of their ongoing efforts to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

About ASME The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing the practice of mechanical engineering. ASME supports engineering education, research, and practice, fostering innovation and improving quality of life worldwide.

About STEM Global Action STEM Global Action, through its network of affiliates, including STEM NOLA, is working to expand access to STEM education in urban communities, particularly for students underrepresented in STEM fields. By hosting hands-on events like STEM Fest, STEM Global Action ensures that every child has the opportunity to discover and explore STEM careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.