Patient Temperature Management Market Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031 | AMR

Allied Market Research recently said " Patient Temperature Management Market ," The patient temperature management market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The patient temperature management systems enable the nursing staff to manage the core body temperature of critically ill and surgical patients easily.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -• Colod-19 has achieved in healthy health clients, along with many different companies with many results. Customs with intelligent creatures affect social health conditions, Sars-Coost-2 or Covavi-19.• After the end of the COVID-19 epidemic, medical institutions and organizations will continue to focus on increasing the number of patients who will be treated for various conditions.Patient temperature management is the practice of regulating a patient's body temperature to maintain it within a specific range. This is important for many medical conditions, as changes in body temperature can have significant effects on a patient's health.There are various methods of patient temperature management, including both active and passive techniques. Active techniques involve using external devices, such as heating or cooling pads, to adjust the patient's body temperature. Passive techniques involve adjusting the environment around the patient, such as using blankets to retain body heat or providing cool fluids to help reduce fever.Patient temperature management is often used in critical care settings, such as during surgery or in the intensive care unit. It can also be important for treating certain medical conditions, such as hyperthermia (a condition in which the body's temperature rises above normal), hypothermia (a condition in which the body's temperature drops below normal), or fever. Proper temperature management is an essential component of providing high-quality medical care and can have a significant impact on patient outcomes.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• Stryker Corporation,• ASAHI KASEI CORP,• Becton,• Dickinson and Company,• Medtronic plc,• ICU Medical Inc.,• Inspiration Healthcare Group plc,• 3M Company,• The Surgical Company,• Atom Medical Corporation,• Geratherm Medical AGFor example, in October 2020, Gentherm Medical announced that it received 510(k) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and launched the ASTOPAD Patient Warming System in the United States. The ASTOPAD system can be used in all surgical procedures. and helps prevent and treat hypothermia in patients during perioperative care. In addition, the elderly are more prone to heart disease and therefore their bodies are not always strong enough to regulate thermoregulation properly.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -• By product, the patient warming systems segment accounted for major Patient Temperature Management Market Share of the patient temperature management market in 2021.• By application, the operations segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.• By distribution, the operating room segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -The Patient Temperature Management Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa) 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀 -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

