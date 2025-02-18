Tumor Marker Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Tumor Marker Testing Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

It will grow to $25.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What Does the Future Look Like for the Tumor Marker Testing Market?

The tumor marker testing market has exhibited robust growth in recent years. Detailed forecasts reveal it is projected to grow from $17.18 billion in 2024 to $18.6 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This historic period growth can be traced back to increased cancer prevalence, bolstered research and development efforts, growing public awareness about cancer screenings, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and aging populations.

The pace of market growth is poised to intensify in the years to come, swelling to a stela $25.27 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this forecasted spike include rising awareness for early cancer detection, enhanced funding for cancer research, expansion of personalized medicine, increased healthcare expenditure, improved insurance coverage, and a suite of technological advancements. Additionally, product innovation, the advancement of diagnostic technologies, innovative testing solutions, and an increase in strategic collaborations are shaping the top trends for this period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20668&type=smp

What Drives the Growing Tumor Marker Testing Market?

The global rise in cancer prevalence emerged as the key propellant of the tumor marker testing market. The disease, characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body, continues to see its rates rise due to aging populations, increased environmental exposures, lifestyle changes, and improved detection and diagnosis.

Tumor marker testing aids in diagnosing, monitoring treatment response, and detecting recurrence in various cancers through the measurement of specific substances produced by cancer cells. For instance, figures from January 2023 reveal that there were 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in the US alone. The global burden is anticipated to reach 28.4 million cases by 2040, a shocking 47% increase from 2020.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tumor-marker-testing-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Industry Players of the Tumor Marker Testing Market?

Major players in the tumor marker testing market include prominent companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., DiaSorin S.p.A., Myriad Genetics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics PLC, Veracyte Inc., Biodesix Inc., Biocept Inc., Proteomedix AG, OncoCyte Corporation, and Biocartis NV.

All eyes are on these industry giants as they concentrate their efforts on developing advanced tests, like molecular testing solutions, to secure their competitive edge in the market.

How Is the Tumor Marker Testing Market Segmented?

The tumor marker testing market covered in the report is segmented:

1 By Product: Biochemical Markers, Oncogenes, Growth Factors, Hormones, Colony Stimulating Factors, Lymphokines, Immunohistochemical Stain, Other Products.

2 By Methods: Screening, Imaging, Theranostics, Sigmoidoscopy, Other Methods.

3 By Application: Hospitals, Commercial Or Private Laboratories, Physician Offices Or Group Practices, Cancer Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers.

Subsegments include:

1 By Biochemical Markers: Alpha-fetoprotein AFP, Prostate-Specific Antigen PSA, Carcinoembryonic Antigen CEA, Cancer Antigen 125 CA 125, Cancer Antigen 19-9 CA 19-9, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin hCG and many more.

Where Does the Tumor Marker Testing Market Stand on a Regional Scale?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the tumor marker testing market. Besides this, the report also covers a comprehensive regional analysis including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-tumor-profiling-global-market-report

Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/circulating-tumor-cells-global-market-report

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tumor-necrosis-factor-inhibitor-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

Armed with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries and covering over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company TBRC offers data-rich, comprehensive research, and unique insights from industry leaders. With the aid of 1,500,000 datasets and in-depth secondary research, you can gain the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.