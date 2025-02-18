Vivian Phillips Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Purpose, Faith, and Spiritual Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV is set to feature Vivian Phillips in an upcoming episode, where she will share insights on faith, purpose, and spiritual leadership. As part of the series that brings together thought leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, this episode offers valuable takeaways for those looking to step into their purpose and create a meaningful impact.On the show, Vivian discusses the obstacles that prevent individuals from fully embracing their purpose and provides actionable steps to activate spiritual gifts and live with intentionality. She explores the role of faith in personal transformation, the power of obedience over sacrifice, and how breaking free from limiting beliefs can unlock a greater destiny."Purpose is not optional—every person has a unique role to fulfill, and the world is waiting for them to step into it," says Vivian.Vivian’s episode will provide viewers with a deeper understanding of how faith, discipline, and personal responsibility can shape their journey toward fulfillment and success.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/vivian-phillips

