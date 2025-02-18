Barbara L. Parker Joins Legacy Makers TV to Discuss Mental Health, Relationships, and Ending Cycles of Violence

FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara L. Parker, MA, LPCC-S, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she shares her expertise on mental health, relationship dynamics, and strategies for breaking cycles of intimate partner violence. Legacy Makers TV features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Barbara explores the intersection of mental, social, and physical health, emphasizing the importance of prevention and education in reducing violence and fostering healthy relationships. She discusses how risk and protective factors influence intimate partner violence and provides insights into setting and enforcing personal boundaries. With a focus on mental resilience, divorce recovery, and empowerment, her episode offers practical takeaways for individuals looking to heal, grow, and thrive.“Boundaries without enforcement are just suggestions,” Barbara shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Barbara L. Parker to inspire audiences with her insights on trauma recovery, mental health advocacy, and fostering healthier communities.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/barbara-l-parker-ma-lpcc-s.

