Protease Market anticipated to surpass US$3.663 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.91%

Global Protease Market

The protease market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91%, from US$2.749 billion in 2025 to US$3.663 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the protease market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.663 billion by 2030.Proteases are a wide class of enzymes utilized commercially, particularly in food, detergent, and pharmaceutical applications. They consist of amidases, peptidases, and proteinases. Proteases are significant industrial enzymes with a wide variety of uses in chemical and biological processes that break down peptide bonds in proteins. One of the most intriguing aspects of proteases is their capacity to produce natural products at gentler reaction conditions while also displaying stereospecificity, specificity, and biodegradability.Owing to their potential as popular instruments for protein analysis, DNA research, and recombinant DNA (rDNA) technologies, the market will most certainly continue to be driven by biotechnology and research. They are so critical to biopharmaceutical manufacturing, purification, and drug discovery operations. They are also used in diagnostic tests and enzyme replacement therapy. Rapid advances in genetic engineering and biotechnology will also call into question the requirement for innovative specialty proteases with specialized functions.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protease-market Based on the source, the protease market is divided into plants, animals, and microbes. Proteases derived from plants, like papain in papaya and bromelain in pineapples, are isolated from plant tissues. Proteases from animals, like trypsin and chymotrypsin, are obtained from animal organs and tissues. Microbial proteases, which are made by bacteria and fungi, account for much of the market because of the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of large-scale fermentations.By form, the protease market is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. Liquid protease systems provide convenience for uses that need quick dispersion or blending and are thereby designed for applications in detergents and specific food processing uses. The "other" category includes less frequently used forms such as granules, gels, and specially formulated products for targeted or specialty use within a variety of industries.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into the animal feed industry, food & beverage industry, and others. In animal nutrition, proteases improve protein digestibility, enhancing nutrient uptake and healthy livestock development. In the food and beverage industry, proteases have multiple functions, ranging from meat tenderization, improvement in baking, brewing operations, and cheese making, to eventually influencing the taste, texture, and digestibility of food. The "other" category is a wide variety of applications, ranging from detergents (for good stain removal), pharmaceuticals (in certain medicines and treatments), and leather treatment, to even newer areas such as biofuel manufacture.Geographically, in North America, proteases are used within the complex and sophisticated sectors of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals for application in therapeutics, protein engineering, and drug development. The US FDA provides a regulatory environment that helps develop and commercialize protease-based products and the food and pharmaceutical industries; regulation assists in the market adoption of proteases by ensuring they are effective and safe.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the protease market that have been covered are Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, DSM, Associated British Food, Neova Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Kemin Industries among others.The market analytics report segments the protease market on the following basis:• By Sourceo Plantso Animalso Microbes• By Formo Powdero Liquido Others• By Applicationo Animal feed industryo Food & Beverage industryo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiledo E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Companyo Novozymes A/So Advanced Enzyme Technologieso DSMo Associated British Foodo Neova Technologies Inco Thermo Fisher Scientifico Kemin Industrieso Promega Corporationo Mercko Novus International Inc.o International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.o Biocatalyst Ltd.o Novonesis Group.o Bioseutica BV.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Food Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-food-enzymes-market • Brewing Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-brewing-enzymes-market • Digestive Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-digestive-enzymes-market • Global Feed Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-feed-enzymes-market • Microbial Lipase Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/microbial-lipase-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 